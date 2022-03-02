NHHC Underwater Archeologists Complete Conservation of WWII Artifact

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Abigayle Lutz | Shanna Daniel, left, an archaeologist at Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC),...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Abigayle Lutz | Shanna Daniel, left, an archaeologist at Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC), and Jonathan Bernstein, Arms and Armor Curator at the National Museum of the Marine Corps (NMMC), inspect an M1 Garand rifle at the NHHC Underwater Archeology and Conservation Laboratory before the rifle is transported for display at NMMC. The M1 Garand was used by U.S. Marines Corps Raiders during the World War II attack on Japanese military forces on Makin Island and was submerged in a wet marine environment for over 50 years before being recovered. Due to the rifle’s significant physical damage, NHHC’s Underwater Archaeology branch received the rifle in 2016 to treat and conserve the rifle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Abigayle Lutz) see less | View Image Page

Naval History and Heritage Command's (NHHC) Underwater Archeology Branch completed the conservation of a World War II artifact, an M1 Garand rifle, Feb. 3.



In 2016, the National Museum of the Marine Corps (NMMC) began collaborations with NHHC's Underwater Archeology Branch to assist with the artifact's conservation. NHHC's conservation team utilized their skills and resources to save the artifact from further deterioration.



"The M1 Garand is quite a unique object," said Shanna Daniel, Lead Archaeological Conservator at NHHC. "When it first came into our laboratory, we were doing an assessment of it, and we started realizing different aspects that we didn't see before."



U.S. Marines used the M1 Garand during the World War II battle against Japanese military forces on Makin Island. For over 50 years, the artifact was submerged in a marine environment before its recovery in 1999.



Daniel stated that the rifle was in a very fragile state, with a lot of flaking and mineral deposit buildup around the frame. NHHC personnel were able to remove the mineral deposits and discovered two bullets during the conservation process, one still within the rifle’s chamber.



"You can put an M1 rifle on display, and people will look at it and say, 'okay, that's an M1 rifle,'" said Jonathan Bernstein, an NMMC arms and armor curator. “This is an M1 rifle that was there, that fought in the Battle of the Makin Island Raid.”



With conservation efforts complete, the rifle is scheduled to return to NMMC for curation.



To learn more about the M1 Garand rifle, visit:

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/831748/artifact-spotlight-wwii-m1-garand-rifle.



