WRNMMC Unsung Heroes- working for patient care not for paychecks

WRNMMC, Bethesda, MD – In a hospital environment, people generally think of doctors and nurses who interact with patients on a daily basis. This is also true of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, which clinical staff provides care to thousands of patients daily. It is, however, also important to think of and recognize the efforts of those working in other sectors at WRNMMC to keep the hospital and its associated buildings operational, safe, and clean every day to support the patient-care mission.



Those who work behind-the-scenes are the unsung heroes of this leading medical center. This has been especially true during the past few years with the COVID-19 pandemic; when the facilities maintenance team has been working onsite every day, 24-7, to support the hospital operation.



The facilities management department (FMD) team includes facilities designers, engineers, housekeepers, and tradespeople. They design, construct and maintain buildings at WRNMMC so that patients, staff, and visitors have a safe and comfortable experience at the facility.



WRNMMC deputy chief of facilities management Mike Werner said his team work around the clock every day to ensure proper care of the buildings for both staff and patient care.



“We have around 70 staff within our unit performing various jobs to support care for our buildings and the healing environment. We all care deeply about what we do and we are a passionate group! Some of our staff have been with us for decades – and in many cases doing work that is critically important to maintaining a safe hospital environment, but often overlooked,” he said.



Werner added the FMD staff performs tasks that are invaluable. Like designing new spaces utilization and structures, to daily maintenance of equipment, housekeeping, and medical waste disposal – the day-to-day tasks that keep our buildings running. “These are tasks that are often overlooked. Many times, if we are doing the job right, folks hardly notice,” he said.



Felix Mulder is an engineering technician. He has extensive background as a plumber and welder. He started working for WRNMMC in 1989. At that time the facility was the National Navy Medical Center (NMMC). Mulder worked in and out day to day of the facility shops. Thirty-three years on, he is still on board, and active within the maintenance department. He works behind the scenes, often times in the back of the house mechanical rooms ensuring equipment is maintained properly, assisting construction and other contractors with utility outages, and at times, making repairs himself.



Mulder, with his tools firmly held in his hand with a smile said that, the passion and love he has for his job, and for serving patients, keeps him going. “I love it here at WRNMMC; this is my bread and butter. Sometimes I am called at night to assist with work on site, or as early as 0400. I don’t ask any question – I just come and fix what I have to. Because a small problem can be severe, and then become a patient care problem. Every repair is important, no matter how small,” he said. “I don’t do this for the paycheck, but for the love and service to our patients and staff,” Mulder added.



LaShawn Sims is the FMD division chief for administration and finance. She joined the WRNMMC FMD family 28 years ago. Her primary responsibility is to ensure annual services like general maintenance, utilities, grounds, pest control and other janitorial services are paid in full and on time to support the hospital mission. “The hospital cannot run if the bills are not paid,” Sims stated.



Sims explained that she has a passion for serving people and enjoys interacting with the hospital staff and patients on a daily basis, coupled with the emotional attachment she has for the facility. “I delivered my babies right here in this hospital many years ago. I consider this my hospital, and plan to continue to take care of it just as it took care of me,” Sims said. “I have developed long-term friendships here, and I gained a healthy respect for the work that is done,” she said.



Asked about the impact of COVID-19 on her job, Sims said the facilities management continues to support hospital requests in addition to ensuring a clean and safe environment for the patients, staff, and visitors regardless of the situation.



Mulder agrees. “I can’t telework like others do. I have to be on grounds to fix stuff when needed. That’s my job. That’s my passion and I love it,” he said.

