Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSAF selects Luke Airman for SLECP-A

    CSAF selects Luke Airman for SLECP-A

    Photo By Senior Airman Phyllis Jimenez | Master Sgt. Nestor Delgado, 56th Communications Squadron wing cybersecurity section...... read more read more

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Courtesy Story

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ. Brown, Jr. surprised a 56th Communications Squadron master sergeant with news of his selection for the Senior Leader Enlisted Commissioning Program-Active Duty Scholarship on a video call in January.
    “This opportunity is an honor and privilege,” said Master Sgt. Nestor Delgado, 56th CS cybersecurity section chief, after receiving the news. “I am grateful to my family, supervisors, peers, and subordinates for all of their support throughout my career. I hope to meet and exceed the expectations of everyone that has helped develop me along the way as I commission [and become] an officer. I cannot stress my gratitude enough, thank you.”
    The SLECP-A program allows Air Force senior leaders to give enlisted members who demonstrate exceptional leadership and performance skills a commissioning opportunity. The program will allow Delgado to complete his degree full time while remaining on active duty status. After completing his degree, Delgado will attend Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama. After OTS, Delgado will attend technical training at Goodfellow AFB, Texas to become an intelligence officer.
    “Master Sgt. Delgado is the perfect fit for SLECP,” said Lt. Col. Jesse Ellis, 56th CS commander. “He and his family have an amazing story and this just adds to it! We’re incredibly proud of Nestor and know he will go on to do amazing things for our Air Force!”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 10:33
    Story ID: 414839
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF selects Luke Airman for SLECP-A, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    CSAF selects Luke Airman for SLECP-A

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    56th Communications Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT