Puerto Rico Guard Support Paratroopers Arriving in Poland

Photo By Capt. Mario Rotgers | Members from the 191st Regional Support Group, out of the Puerto Rico National Guard,...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Mario Rotgers | Members from the 191st Regional Support Group, out of the Puerto Rico National Guard, provide a welcome brief to paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division as more Soldiers continue to arrive at the staging ground near the Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland Feb. 9. The 82nd Airborne Division, based at Fort Bragg, N.C., has been deployed to Poland as part of the strong and unremitting commitment to our NATO Allies and partners against any aggression. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Mario Rotgers) see less | View Image Page

JASIONKA, Poland – The 191st Regional Support Group, out the Puerto Rico National Guard, is tasked with providing logistic support to the arriving service members of the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions deployed to reinforce North Atlantic Treaty Organization Eastern Flank allies.



191st RSG member duties is to provide initial briefing, contracting support, food and billeting services to paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division as more Soldiers continue to arrive at the staging ground near the Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland. These 5,000 additional Soldiers arriving to Europe comprise a highly mobile and flexible force, capable of multiple missions.



“The Group work is expanding all over Poland to support efforts in response to current situations,” said Col. Paul Dahlen, group commander. “We are setting up new forward operating sites to uphold the incoming waves of U.S. Soldiers and continue to provide combat-credible support to allied land forces.”



The 191st RSG is conducting operation in 14 Forward Operating Sites spread around the country, Lithuania and Latvia two of whom were established in support of current events. The Group along with 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S Army Europe and Africa and, The United States European Command continue enhancing its interoperability with NATO alliance and partners in support of European Deterrence Initiative.