Driving in Germany: Your vehicle may be missing something

Photo By Airman Jared Lovett | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Simmons, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of privately owned vehicle inspections, tapes two unused KN95 face masks to his vehicle international first aid kit at Vogelweh Air Base, Germany, Feb. 11, 2022. Germany released new guidelines for what the required items are for a vehicle first aid kit, adding that two face masks must be in the first aid kit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

For many, driving the roads of Germany can be fun and exciting. With the autobahn and roundabouts, not to mention the scenery, driving off base is a privilege many enjoy.



New German regulations state every driver must have two medical face masks inside their vehicle first aid kit in addition to the required reflective jacket, warning triangle and headlamp beam deflectors.



“The change has been directed by the German government in order to ensure drivers and first responders are able to stay safe,” said U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Rachel Hammes, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron vehicle management flight commander.



The first aid kit must be German industry grade standard. Current first aid kits are still valid, but two face masks must be added.



“You can’t use fabric masks in your first aid kit, and they cannot have been worn before,” said Hammes. “The masks have to be KN95, FFP2 or surgical masks to be acceptable.”



Drivers who are stopped by the polizei can be fined for not following this new regulation.



Currently, when getting a vehicle inspected at the 86 VRS privately owned vehicle inspection center, drivers will not fail due to not having masks in their safety kit, but are informed of the new mandate before they leave.