MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII—Gunnery Sergeant Irving G. Silva; 3rd Marine Regiment Career Planner, 3rd Marine Division was named the 2021 Commandant of the Marine Corps Career Planner of the Year.



During Fiscal Year 2021, Silva’s efforts resulted in 206 First Term Alignment Plan and Subsequent Term Alignment Plan reenlistments, 72 extensions, 12 lateral moves, and over $4.1 million dollars in selective reenlistment bonus. Additionally, he conducted quality control of over 413 reenlistment, extension, and lateral move requests to Headquarters Marine Corps.



Gunnery Sergeant Silva provided training to four battalion career planners to better equip them to meet their mission goals and ensure all Marines receive the most up-to-date career advice. Gunnery Sergeant Silva’s depth of knowledge and exceptional professionalism contributed to the overall combat readiness of 3rd Marine Regiment.



“Retention is a team effort. My job as a career planner is to give Marines the tools and information necessary to make a sound decision; however, it is the leadership and mentorship of the small unit leaders of this Regiment that inspire Marines to continue to serve. I am humbled and honored to have received this recognition that, in my eyes, is the reflection of the caliber of leaders that this Regiment has to offer, and extremely blessed to be working alongside these Marines,” said Silva, a native of San Antonio, Texas.



In November of 2021, Commandant of the Marine Corps, General David H. Berger, released “Talent Management 2030”. The publication states, “Our modern operational concepts and organizations cannot reach their full warfighting potential without a talent management system that recruits, develops, and retains the right Marines.”



Professional leaders such as Gunnery Sergeant Silva are critical components to ensuring the Marine Corps’ personnel system supports broader goals within the Commandant’s Planning Guidance. As stated in Talent Management 2030, “A Marine Corps that matches Marines’ talents to their duties will perform at a higher level in competition and combat.”

