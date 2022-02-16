From Athlete to Coach to Marine

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. – Cpl. Dimeire Williams has always been athletic. He lettered in lacrosse, football, indoor track and volleyball at John Dickinson High School in Wilmington, Del.



Williams stopped playing sports altogether after graduating high school in 2017 and decided not to continue his education. With no real goal for himself, he traded his playing days for coaching duties by becoming a lacrosse coach at Delaware State Community College.



After three months, he realized some dreams never die. When he was younger he had dreams of joining the military and those were brought back to the surface. He wanted more in life and decided to join the Marine Corps.



"Growing up, it was the only thing I saw myself doing, honestly," said Williams, of his desire to serve in the military.



Williams, currently serving as a motor transportation operator at The Basic School, here, was not the first in his family to enlist, but he was the first to join the Marine Corps. The notion of enlisting was not foreign to his father, Dion Williams, a real estate agent and truck driver and his mother, Johanne Williams, a nurse.



"I knew he always wanted to join, so I wasn't surprised when he told me," said Johanne. "The main thing I was worried about was him going to war. He's the youngest of my boys and he's still my baby.”



He enlisted through Recruiting Station Harrisburg, Pa., and was only in the delayed entry program for a few months before he shipped to recruit training at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot Parris Island, S.C. in Oct. 2018. After graduation and Marine Combat Training at Camp Lejeune, N.C., he attended his six-week military occupational school course for training as a motor transportation operator at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Following training he received orders to TBS.



"Getting adjusted to a new life, you're constantly moving around up until the point you get to your new unit. So settling down and figuring out your day-to-day life was rough," said Williams. "Trying to figure out what to do with me and my free time was probably the hardest part of adjusting to my new unit."



Williams' unit is responsible for supporting and transporting Marines. That support extends to Weapons Training Battalion Marine Security Guard Battalion the training of second lieutenants during their six-month course at TBS and Infantry Officers Course. Outside of work, he finds interest in fixing up his car, photography, and fashion. Williams bought himself a cheap lacrosse stick from a sports store and practices in his free time. He also joined the flag football team for his unit and has played competitively with other units during Quantico's annual flag football competition, placing 3rd place overall.



"Having activities and hobbies after work felt like I was finally fulfilling my time," said Williams.



After two years in the unit, Williams became a member of the ceremonial platoon in Quantico for nine months. The ceremonial platoon plans, coordinates, and provides color guard details for on and off ceremonies and conducting funeral details.



In September 2021, Williams was promoted to the rank of corporal. With this new rank and responsibility, Williams asked for more leadership opportunities. Since a rifle line supervisor position opened up, he earned that spot. He now trains the newcomers to the ceremonial unit on properly executing funerals and color guards.



"Williams does color guard events as well as funerals for all of our fallen sisters and brothers, whether they were active duty or veterans," said Sgt. Shareef Jones, platoon sergeant of the ceremonial platoon.

Williams enjoys being in the ceremonial unit. There are times when it becomes challenging because of the support of funerals. On average, the ceremonial unit has one funeral each week. During a busy week, funerals would be an hour apart from each other. Williams is one of the Marines who provides these honors.



"During the funerals, it can get pretty difficult," said Williams. "I have to stand there with a straight face and keep bearing. One time we had to present the flag to a five-year-old, and you have to remind yourself this is for them."



Williams strives to lead the example for the other Marines like his Sergeant, who has been in the platoon for nine months.



"Williams is a hard-working Marine and gives his best effort in everything he does, "said Jones, a native of Coatesville, Pa. "He has done a lot for the platoon and continues to mentor the junior Marines to be better than they were coming into the platoon."



Williams has had to get used to yelling commands in front of entire families looking at him. He has had the honor of being on the color guard with the Commandant and higher enlisted present. Those experiences help prepare him for the next event.



"Nothing bothers me, except for public speaking, but other than that, it does force you to grow as a person and a leader, so I do appreciate gaining those traits," said Williams.



In addition to excelling as a Marine, Williams is especially proud of his heritage as an African American. While in the Corps, he has never thought much about race, however he does recognize the contributions and sacrifices the trailblazing Marines have set before him.



"It opened up doors. Without their sacrifices and what they did in previous wars and protest,” said William. “it changed a lot.”



February is Black History Month and MCRC recognizes the commitment of African-American Marines both in the past and the continuous contributions African-American Marines today.



In recognition, MCRC recognizes students annually through The Frederick C. Branch Leadership Scholarship, named in honor of the first African American Marine officer who was commissioned as a second lieutenant on 10 November 1945, and The Frank E. Petersen Scholarship Named after the first Marine African-American aviator and the first African-American officer to become a Marine General Officer.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 02.16.2022 14:45 Story ID: 414765 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US Hometown: WILMINGTON, DE, US Web Views: 23 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From Athlete to Coach to Marine, by LCpl Jennifer Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.