Nevada Air Guard Outstanding Airmen Recognized during Annual Awards Ceremony and Banquet

RENO, Nev. -- The Nevada Air National Guard recognized its top performers during the annual Awards and Outstanding Airmen of the Year ceremony and banquet, February 11, 2022. The event was put on by Nevada’s chapter of the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States at the Atlantis Resort in Reno.



Awards presented at the ceremony consisted of the Diversity Award, the Mervin T. Johnson Memorial Safety Award, Recruiter of the Year, Unit Career Advisor of the Year, Chief’s Council Award, Commander’s Excellence Awards as well as Airman, Noncommissioned Officer, Senior Noncommissioned Officer and Company Grade Officer of the Year Awards.



Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry, Nevada’s Adjutant General, Col. David Chauvin, Nevada Air National Guard Chief of Staff and Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Brun, State Command Chief, all spoke accolades about the men and women of the Nevada Air National Guard when addressing the audience of service members, families and other loved ones and civic leader representatives in attendance.



“Congratulations to each and every one of you that has been nominated and recognized for your ‘service before self’ and for your contributions towards making the Nevada Air National Guard a great organization,” said Berry in a message to the Airmen at the ceremony. “In order to remain first and best at what we do, having great Airmen is a non-negotiable.”



The award winners are as follows:

• Diversity Award – Second Lt. Michelee Crawford

Mervin T. Johnson Memorial Safety Award – Staff Sgt. Hannah Kasner

• Recruiter of the Year – Technical Sgt. Chelsea Canaday

• Unit Career Advisor of the Year – Master Sgt. Sabrina Norris

• Chief’s Council Award – The 152nd Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System team

• 152nd Mission Support Group Commander’s Excellence – Staff Sgt. Kira Beaumont

• 152nd Operations Group Commander’s Excellence – the Modular Airborne Firefighting Aviation Resource Management System Office

• 152nd Medical Group Commander’s Excellence – Lt. Col. Bruce Gallio

• 152nd Maintenance Group Commander’s Excellence - Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Harrell

• 152nd Airlift Wing Commander’s Excellence – Airman 1st Class Thomas Cox

• 152nd Intelligence Squadron Commander’s Excellence – Maj. Shay Gilliam

• 232nd Combat Training Squadron Commander’s Excellence – Master Sgt. Christopher Sipes

• State Headquarters Commander’s Excellence - Master Sgt. Sherri Clark

• First Sergeant of the Year – Senior Master Sgt. Javier Sosa

• Outstanding Airman of the Year – Senior Airman Kathleen Grover

• Outstanding Noncommissioned Officer of the Year – Tech. Sgt. Jesse Manizer

• Outstanding Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the year - Senior Master Sgt. Jordan Clark

• Outstanding Company Grade Officer of the year – Capt. John Miller



The winners in their respective categories for the Outstanding Airmen of the Year awards will move on to compete at the regional and national levels for the nationwide competition.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 02.16.2022 13:32 Story ID: 414758 Location: RENO, NV, US Hometown: BOULDER CITY, NV, US Hometown: CARSON CITY, NV, US Hometown: HENDERSON, NV, US Hometown: LAS VEGAS, NV, US Hometown: PAHRUMP, NV, US Hometown: RENO, NV, US Hometown: SPARKS, NV, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nevada Air Guard Outstanding Airmen Recognized during Annual Awards Ceremony and Banquet, by A1C Thomas Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.