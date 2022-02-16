Exchange Shines Spotlight on Diversity Efforts with Custom Trailer Designs

Photo By Marisa Conner | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is taking its commitment to a diverse and...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is taking its commitment to a diverse and inclusive workforce to the streets with custom trailer designs spotlighting the organization’s Special Emphasis Programs, which promote a positive workplace culture where associates at all levels with different backgrounds, lifestyles and abilities are respected and given the opportunity to succeed. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is taking its commitment to supporting a diverse and inclusive workforce to the streets with custom back-door trailer designs spotlighting the organization’s affinity groups for associates.



The back panels of eight trailers will each showcase a different Exchange Special Emphasis Program. The programs promote a positive workplace culture where associates at all levels with different backgrounds, lifestyles and abilities are respected and given the opportunity to succeed. The Exchange SEPs also provide mentorship opportunities, champion associate issues and connect associates worldwide.



“The military is a diverse community, and it’s important that the Exchange family reflects that diversity,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Diversity and inclusion efforts like the Special Emphasis Programs strengthen our team, which helps the Exchange better care for the service members, families, retirees and Veterans we are honored to serve.”



The Exchange SEPs support its diverse communities, with programs celebrating:

• Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage

• Disabilities employment awareness

• African American heritage

• LGBTQ+ pride

• Military Veterans and family members

• Hispanic heritage

• American Indian and Alaska Native heritage

• Women’s employment opportunities



The trailer supporting associates with disabilities debuted in October, National Disability Employment Awareness Month. The African American heritage trailer hit the road in February, in honor of Black History Month. The remaining trailers will roll out throughout the year.



The trailer designs also feature a callout to visit ApplyMyExchange.com to explore a career with the Exchange. The Exchange is committed to hiring and retaining diverse teammates worldwide.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs.



