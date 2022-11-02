Reflections on Black History Month

by LS1 Makerria Stroud



When I sat down to write about why Black History Month is so important to me, my thoughts immediately went to, “How do I say this? How do I capture everything that Black history means to me in just a couple of words and not a book? How do I go about telling readers just how important February is to me?” I really struggled because it's something that I'm very passionate about, and I want to give the topic its justice.

So I'll start by saying this: Black history is not just for Black people and shouldn’t be celebrated only in the month of February. Its importance to the world expands far beyond 28 days. Black history is American history.

Black history is completely intertwined in everything that America is today, from the tragedies of slavery to the billion dollar corporations that we see today, as well as the trends that we know and love. Black American influence and presence brought a lot of things that were specific to America to the rest of the world and made America the greatest country on Earth.



Had it not been for Michael Jordan, basketball would not be as renowned in other countries as it is today.



Had it not been for the great jazz singers such as Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Spike Hughes, Eartha Kitt and Billie Holiday, jazz and blues music, which contributed to rock, hip-hop and R&B, would not be something that is immersed in European culture.



Many corporations are well-known due to amazing African Americans. For instance, Nike was a very small shoe company that no one wore and had no big athletic names attached to its brand until Michael Jordan. Due to the Air Jordan shoe line, Nike became what we know today as a billion dollar company, where one stock is $145.91 and shoes are worth three times their original retail price.



Why is Black history so important to me? Because of its influence on cultures, marketing and society; Black History Month helps celebrate this influence. Black History Month acknowledges the Black struggle from the past and present alongside its major contributions to the world. At the same time, so much of Black history has been undocumented that it is important to celebrate the accomplishments that we know and milestones that continue to be reached.



Carter G. Woodson, who is known as the “Father of Black History,” once said the Black History Month is important because “those who have no record of what their forebears have accomplished lose the inspiration which comes from the teaching of biography and history." Put simply, representation matters. Young Black children should learn about their history to see that through all odds, they have the ability to succeed as well.



Black History Month is not just important to me due to the famous names or contributions; it’s also a time to celebrate my family members who contributed to my family history: the people who did a lot and got a little; the names that I will never know; and the experiences that I will never understand. Their service to this country—that I still serve today—has made me the person and Sailor that I am.



I can remember as a young child talking to my great-grandfather, who had a huge knot in his gum that made him slur when he talked. I finally had the courage to ask my grandmother why he had the knot in his mouth, and she told me it was from him fighting in World War II. He would tell me stories about his life, but I only understood as an adult how much he and others in my family sacrificed so much for me to be who I am today.



As a Sailor, I am encouraged by Black figures such as the Tuskegee Airmen, Carl Brashear (whose famous quote “I ain’t going to let nobody steal my dream” has dawned every desk I have sat at since I was a Logistics Specialist Seaman) and Master Chief Logistics Specialist Gina Scott, the first Black female Master Chief that I had ever seen in my Navy career. These service members helped me believe that I could do more than just survive the military, but also thrive and be an example to others who come after me. Having their faces and names in these positions proved to me that representation truly matters.



Knowing not only Black history but my own family’s “Black history” has developed me into the ambitious, hard-working and strong-willed person that I am today. I know that by teaching Black history in February (or all year), anyone, whether a person of color or not, will be inspired by the tales of triumph.

