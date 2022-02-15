Pearl City Peninsula (Zone A1) Testing Results Submitted to Hawaii Department of Health

Photo By Seaman Chris Thomas | The U.S. Navy, in coordination with the Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST)...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Chris Thomas | The U.S. Navy, in coordination with the Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) has completed its review and has validated distribution system results and residential/building testing results for Pearl City Peninsula (Zone A1). Per the IDWST’s approved process, those results were submitted to DOH for final review Feb. 15. The IDWST is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The U.S. Navy, in coordination with the Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST), which is composed of representatives from the Navy, Army, Hawaii Department of Health (DOH), and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, have completed their review of and validated distribution system and residential/building testing results for Pearl City Peninsula (Zone A1). Per the IDWST’s approved process, those results were submitted to DOH for final review Feb. 15. Validated testing results for Zone A1 will be also posted on the IDWST Flushing and Sampling Data website within the next few days.



Pearl City Peninsula provides housing for all branches of the military with predominantly Navy and Army residents. In accordance with the IDWST’s approved Drinking Water Sampling Plan, Addendum 2, DOH’s final review should take approximately seven days. Once DOH determines the Navy’s drinking water is safe to drink, it will amend the health advisory for Zone A1. Once the public health advisory has been amended for all zones, Hawaii DOH will lift the public health advisory for the entire Navy Water System.



The housing office will email a letter to residents from the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) commanding officer stating their water is safe to drink. Concurrently, Army residents in the zone will receive an email notification from the Army’s Task Force Ohana that will confirm the U.S. Army Pacific Emergency Evacuation Authorization has been lifted. Once the health advisory is amended and Zone A1 residents are notified, those who are occupying temporary alternate lodging are expected to re-occupy their residence within two days.



To support residents and ensure any future water issues are immediately addressed, the Navy has established rapid response teams who are available to respond to calls 24 hours a day. The teams can be reached by calling the JBPHH Emergency Operations Center at any of the following phone numbers:



· (808) 449-1979



· (808) 448-3262



· (808) 448-2557



· (808) 448-2570



· (808) 448-2583



For more information, residents can refer to the Resident Resource Guide: https://www.cpf.navy.mil/Portals/52/Downloads/JBPHH-Water-Updates/Resident_Resources_Guide_V3.pdf Regarding processing of TLA claims (including members deployed and TDY) or water recovery efforts, please see: https://www.cpf.navy.mil/JBPHH-Water-Updates/



The Army’s Task Force Ohana Family Assistance Center at the Aliamanu Military Reservation Community Center will provide support for Army residents returning home. The services at the community center will include: finance, Army Emergency Relief, Exceptional Family Member Program, and more. For any questions, contact the Task Force Ohana hotline at (808) 620-7938 or (808) 620-7951.