NAVWAR Names Top Enlisted Sailors

Two logistics specialists assigned to Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic were chosen as the top enlisted Sailors for Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) for Fiscal Year (FY) 2021.



Logistics Specialist First Class (LS1) John Eddington and Logistics Specialist Second Class (LS2) Danetria Cotton were named NAVWAR Sailor and Junior Sailor of the Year, respectively, at a ceremony Feb. 4 at NAVWAR Headquarters.



Selected from a field of exceptional performers, NAVWAR Sailor of the Year is a prestigious honor recognizing Sailors who embody sustained superior performance, command impact, proven leadership and the Navy’s core values.



“LS1 Eddington and LS2 Cotton truly represent the Navy’s core values, demonstrating initiative, loyal devotion to duty, and determination to excel in any situation,” said NAVWAR Commander Rear Adm. Doug Small. “Their dedication and commitment to the mission made them stand out in a field of extraordinary talent and we could not be more proud.”



Eddington will be presented with the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal while Cotton received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.



Eddington distinguished himself through meritorious service as NIWC Atlantic’s Naval Tactical Command Support Systems (NTCSS) Relational Supply Installations team lead, where he established a new digital daily status reporting system, for both NAVWAR and the Navy. With the new reporting system, Eddington successfully submitted almost 300 digital reports, detailing the status of fleet program installations, giving keen insight into the installation process and providing historical lessons learned to ensure the success of current and future installations.



Results driven and focused on improving fleet readiness, Eddington worked as a deck plate leader ensuring installation training, acted as an astute mentor to junior Sailors across the fleet, and served as treasurer, now secretary, elected by his peers, in the First Class Petty Officer Mess.

Dedicated to self-improvement, Eddington is working towards a bachelor’s degree in business and management and continually volunteers his time, giving back to local communities in need, enhancing morale and community relations on behalf of the NAVWAR and the Navy.



“When I found out that I was named Sailor of the Year for NIWC Atlantic and NAVWAR, I felt a deep sense of accomplishment and I was humbled by the recognition,” said Eddington. “I feel privileged to be able to represent my command.”



Eddington, in turn, gave credit to those who supported him throughout his career for helping him achieve this success.



“I think about all the support of those who assisted me getting to where I am today and I am filled with gratitude for being around so many great people that believe in me,” said Eddington.



Cotton said she was overwhelmed with joy when she found out she had been named Junior Sailor of the Year.



“It is one of my greatest accomplishments,” said Cotton.



Cotton distinguished herself through exceptional performance of her duties, dedicated leadership and technical expertise as NIWC Atlantic’s relational supply (R-supply) division analyst. She provided logistics support to commands both on shore and afloat, resolving over 150 trouble tickets, correcting several R-supply challenges through remote technical assistance, and restoring database functionality to return ships to their full mission capabilities.



Cotton was a key player for the End-of-Fiscal-Year Supply Financial close-outs throughout the Fleet. As her division’s Assistant General Military Training (GMT) Coordinator and Training Petty Officer, she helped improve the naval knowledge, standards and readiness of 20 Sailors, including conducting more than 100 hours of in-rate training for five Sailors. As an active volunteer for the Hampton Roads “Meals on Wheels” program, she delivered meals to elderly and disabled residents of the Suffolk County area.



NIWC Atlantic Commanding Officer Capt. Nicole Nigro also shared her praise and congratulations for Eddington and Cotton’s achievements.



“LS1 Eddington and LS2 Cotton have demonstrated the very best in professionalism. I’m grateful for the leadership and drive they have displayed to bring the very best to NIWC Atlantic’s information warfare mission.”



About NAVWAR:



NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space and through cyberspace. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world.

