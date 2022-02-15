Black History Month: WRNMMC Awards Rhonda Smith as February 2022 Change Maker

By Alpha Kamara, WRNMMC Command Communications



WRNMMC, Bethesda, MD – Rhonda Smith has earned the February 2022 change maker award for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

She received the recognition during the WRNMMC Director’s monthly town hall Feb. 8, where key issues are highlighted and staff change makers are celebrated.



Smith is a credentials specialist assigned to the medical staff services. She provides credentialing and privileging support to medical doctors and all providers seeking services at WRNMMC.



WRNMMC Deputy Director, Assistant Chief of Staff Teresa Lavoie said the change maker award recognizes the efforts of dedicated staff supporting health care.



“Our ‘Change Maker of the Month’ program recognizes those individuals who perform in exemplary ways that promote positive change in the culture of Walter Reed,” Lavoie said. “Examples of exemplary performance can range from displaying a consistently positive attitude during the performance of one’s duties to leading process improvement efforts within the organization.



“A big part of providing high quality health care involves creating an environment that is both patient-centered and staff-friendly,” she continued. “This program highlights staff members whose efforts are leading the way in that respect, and hopefully challenges others to follow their example.”



Smith said receiving the award is an honor that calls for more. “It feels good to be recognized in the midst of over 6,000 staff members. This will surely inspire me to do more in supporting patient care,” she added.



Smith described her job as “the gate keeper” of patient safety and care by using several methods to verify the credentials of doctors and other service providers who wish to work at Walter Reed. “My job is to verify the credentials of service providers rendering services to our patients. I have to do it right to ensure that every one of them is qualified to work with our patients;” she added.



A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Smith started working with WRNMMC three years ago. She comes from a military family. She expressed her love for all the service members who are serving throughout the world.



She called on other African American colleagues to believe in their potentials. “To my African American colleagues as we celebrate Black History Month, believe in yourselves. If I can do it and be recognized, you too can do it,” she noted.

