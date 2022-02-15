MARIETTA, Ga. – In honor of Black History Month, the Georgia NG will hold a ceremony at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Ga., to highlight the contributions of African American military members who have paved the way for all members of the Georgia Department of Defense, February 17, 2022.

“We must, and will be an organization that provides all with equal opportunity to achieve their full potential,” said Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden, the adjutant of the Georgia National Guard. “Our Soldiers, Airmen, and civilian employees must have an unlimited pathway to success.”

To demonstrate the vision of the organization and help all members of the organization reach their full potential, the Georgia DoD has offered several leadership, business, and personal improvement classes and support for several years.

“The content of ones’ character, quality of work, and depth of commitment are what we need to reward,” said Carden. “No one’s potential should be determined by their demographic marker.”

The Georgia Department of Defense coordinates and supervises all agencies and functions of the Georgia National Guard, including the Georgia Army National Guard, the Georgia Air National Guard, and the Georgia State Defense Force. The department provides ready and relevant military forces to the combatant commanders and with the consent of the Governor, provides command and control capabilities to support Homeland Defense and Defense Support of Civil Authorities.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 10:41 Story ID: 414654 Location: MARIETTA, GA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Georgia National Guard celebrates Black History Month, by CPT Amanda Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.