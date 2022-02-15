Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Georgia National Guard celebrates Black History Month

    Georgia National Guard celebrates Black History Month

    Photo By Capt. Amanda Russell | The Georgia National Guard holds a ceremony celebrating Black History Month at the...... read more read more

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Story by Capt. Amanda Russell 

    Georgia National Guard

    MARIETTA, Ga. – In honor of Black History Month, the Georgia NG will hold a ceremony at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Ga., to highlight the contributions of African American military members who have paved the way for all members of the Georgia Department of Defense, February 17, 2022.
    “We must, and will be an organization that provides all with equal opportunity to achieve their full potential,” said Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden, the adjutant of the Georgia National Guard. “Our Soldiers, Airmen, and civilian employees must have an unlimited pathway to success.”
    To demonstrate the vision of the organization and help all members of the organization reach their full potential, the Georgia DoD has offered several leadership, business, and personal improvement classes and support for several years.
    “The content of ones’ character, quality of work, and depth of commitment are what we need to reward,” said Carden. “No one’s potential should be determined by their demographic marker.”
    The Georgia Department of Defense coordinates and supervises all agencies and functions of the Georgia National Guard, including the Georgia Army National Guard, the Georgia Air National Guard, and the Georgia State Defense Force. The department provides ready and relevant military forces to the combatant commanders and with the consent of the Governor, provides command and control capabilities to support Homeland Defense and Defense Support of Civil Authorities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 10:41
    Story ID: 414654
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia National Guard celebrates Black History Month, by CPT Amanda Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Georgia National Guard celebrates Black History Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    Black History Month
    U.S. Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT