In celebration of Black History Month, we’ve asked African American Airmen from across the wing to share their stories and why they serve.



Meet Staff Sgt. Chelsea Pierce-Westberry, the education and training manager for the 39th Force Support Squadron. She manages the commander’s education and training program by advising on unit and individual training progression.



Pierce-Westberry chose to join the military because her father, uncles and grandfather served as well.



“It feels like a privilege to not only serve in the Air Force, but to be an African American woman serving,” she said. “So many African Americans before me fought for not only this country but for me to even be able to serve my country. I stand proudly on the shoulders of my African American predecessors who are part of the reason for my success.



“I continue to serve because of my daughter,” she added. “Every day she says, ‘You can do it Mommy’. It’s important for me to be a good example for her. When I accepted the assignment here I told her that I was leaving to ‘save the world’ to explain my extended absence. I’m actually starting to believe it.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 02:37 Story ID: 414641 Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Incirlik Air Base Black History Month: Staff Sgt. Pierce-Westberry, by SrA Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.