Incirlik Air Base Black History Month: Tech. Sgt. Dawson

To celebrate Black History Month, we’ve asked African American Airmen from across the wing to share their stories and why they serve.



Tech. Sgt. Sharie Dawson is deployed to the Personnel Support for Contingency Operations team, or PERSCO. Her main job includes filling the role of MPF for deployed members by assisting them with personnel actions.



Dawson initially joined because of her mother, though she is inspired to keep serving through her mentor, Senior Master Sgt. Pyfrom.



“When I first started working for her I felt that she was so tough on me and to be honest for no reason. But over time she showed me that she wanted to truly see me succeed and she saw I had so much more potential but a lot to learn. She broke things down and made me realize it will not be easy to get to the top as a black woman and that there will be times that I will have to work twice as hard as some of my peers just to get recognized. Even though she wasn’t wrong, I appreciate her honesty and being vulnerable about her experiences as a black woman in the military. It is because of her that I continue to push through, despite the challenges.”



“On some days I am proud, to think of how far we have come as a people; how much culture and knowledge we bring to those we work and interact with. Other days it’s difficult to be in the Air Force, seeing how much is still against us just because we are African American. There is a lot of growth that has been done in the past, but there is still a long way to go.”



Dawson continues to serve to support her son and travel the world.



“There are moments where I get a sense of fulfillment from being in the military. When I’m able to truly help customers with their career and when I deploy are when I get a true sense of what it means to serve and sacrifice.”

