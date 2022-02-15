Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Incirlik Air Base Black History Month: Airman First Class Farris

    Incirlik Air Base Black History Month

    Photo By Senior Airman Derek Seifert | Airman First Class Orintho Farris is a security response team member assigned to the...... read more read more

    INCIRLIK AIR BAS, 1, TURKEY

    02.15.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Derek Seifert 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    To celebrate Black History Month, we’ve asked African American Airmen from across the wing to share their stories and why they serve.

    Airman First Class Orintho Farris is a security response team member assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron. His duties consist of conducting patrols and responding to alarms and situations in his area of responsibility.
    Farris’ high school counselor inspired him to join the Air Force.

    “He served [as well] and he told me the stories of the missions he went on and how he protected our great country.”

    For Farris, being an African American Airman means he can show others that they can do anything they set their mind to do.

    “Follow your dreams and don’t let anyone try and stop you from achieving them.”

    Farris continues to serve from the inspiration he receives from the Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. and his Accelerate, Change or Lose initiative.

    “He's showing that [Airmen] need to get with the time or get out.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 02:36
    Story ID: 414638
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BAS, 1, TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incirlik Air Base Black History Month: Airman First Class Farris, by SrA Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Incirlik Air Base Black History Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    Black History Month
    39th Air Base Wing
    39 SFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT