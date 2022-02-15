To celebrate Black History Month, we’ve asked African American Airmen from across the wing to share their stories and why they serve.



Airman First Class Orintho Farris is a security response team member assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron. His duties consist of conducting patrols and responding to alarms and situations in his area of responsibility.

Farris’ high school counselor inspired him to join the Air Force.



“He served [as well] and he told me the stories of the missions he went on and how he protected our great country.”



For Farris, being an African American Airman means he can show others that they can do anything they set their mind to do.



“Follow your dreams and don’t let anyone try and stop you from achieving them.”



Farris continues to serve from the inspiration he receives from the Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. and his Accelerate, Change or Lose initiative.



“He's showing that [Airmen] need to get with the time or get out.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 02:36 Story ID: 414638 Location: INCIRLIK AIR BAS, 1, TR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Incirlik Air Base Black History Month: Airman First Class Farris, by SrA Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.