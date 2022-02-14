U.S. Coast Guard interagency ice-rescue training with Alpena Fire Department

WHAT: Interagency ice-rescue training between U.S. Coast Guard Stations Tawas, St. Ignace
and Alpena Fire Department.
WHO: Personnel assigned to Coast Guard Stations Tawas and St. Ignace and Alpena Fire
Department.
WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
WHERE: 400 E Chisholm St., Alpena, Mich. 49707.
ALPENA, Mich. ⎯ Personnel from U.S. Coast Guard Stations Tawas and St. Ignace will lead two-day
interagency ice-rescue training with Alpena Fire Department Feb. 16-17 at 400 E Chisholm St., Alpena, Mich.
Interested media parties are invited to attend the training from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Feb. 17.
The two-day training starts with classroom instruction on equipment and tactics the Coast Guard ice-rescue
teams utilize to conduct ice-rescue operations across the Great Lakes region. Following classroom instruction
and familiarization, Coast Guard personnel will demonstrate techniques in the water and the Alpena Fire
Department personnel will receive hands-on training and feedback.
The Coast Guard works closely with local, state and federal agencies during the winter months on the Great
Lakes to execute ice-rescue missions. These interagency trainings allow members of ice-rescue teams to
coordinate during rescues.
Media planning to attend must contact Chief Petty Officer Michael Davis (440) 225-9041 before 4 p.m. on
Wednesday, Feb. 16 and arrive no later than 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17.
-USCG-
