    U.S. Coast Guard interagency ice-rescue training with Alpena Fire Department

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    WHAT: Interagency ice-rescue training between U.S. Coast Guard Stations Tawas, St. Ignace
    and Alpena Fire Department.
    WHO: Personnel assigned to Coast Guard Stations Tawas and St. Ignace and Alpena Fire
    Department.
    WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
    WHERE: 400 E Chisholm St., Alpena, Mich. 49707.

    ALPENA, Mich. ⎯ Personnel from U.S. Coast Guard Stations Tawas and St. Ignace will lead two-day
    interagency ice-rescue training with Alpena Fire Department Feb. 16-17 at 400 E Chisholm St., Alpena, Mich.

    Interested media parties are invited to attend the training from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Feb. 17.

    The two-day training starts with classroom instruction on equipment and tactics the Coast Guard ice-rescue
    teams utilize to conduct ice-rescue operations across the Great Lakes region. Following classroom instruction
    and familiarization, Coast Guard personnel will demonstrate techniques in the water and the Alpena Fire
    Department personnel will receive hands-on training and feedback.

    The Coast Guard works closely with local, state and federal agencies during the winter months on the Great
    Lakes to execute ice-rescue missions. These interagency trainings allow members of ice-rescue teams to
    coordinate during rescues.

    Media planning to attend must contact Chief Petty Officer Michael Davis (440) 225-9041 before 4 p.m. on
    Wednesday, Feb. 16 and arrive no later than 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17.

    -USCG-

