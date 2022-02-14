U.S. Coast Guard warns of unseasonal high temperatures leading to weaker ice on Lake Erie and Lake Ontario

BUFFALO, N.Y. ⎯ The U.S. Coast Guard reminds the public to exercise extreme caution on the ice along Lake

Erie and Lake Ontario. There have been multiple incidents this winter season of people falling into the freezing

waters of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario due to weak ice.



According to the National Weather Service, the 2020-21 winter season temperature averaged 32 degrees

Fahrenheit, comparatively the 2021-22 winter season has averaged 34 degrees Fahrenheit as of Feb. 14, 2022.

Due to increased outside temperatures, ice thickness may have reduced to levels unsuitable for recreational

purposes. The current forecast projects unseasonably warm daytime temperatures, which can rapidly reduce ice

thickness and contribute to unsafe conditions. The Coast Guard continues to advice the public not to venture

onto the ice and to never assume the ice is safe.



Hypothermia remains the biggest danger after falling through the ice. The Coast Guard recommends keeping in

mind the 1-10-1 rule: one minute to exercise breathing control, 10 minutes of meaningful movement and one

hour of consciousness before the body’s core temperature drops too low.



The Coast Guard also recommends that those engaging in recreational activities on or near the water in cold

weather take appropriate safety precautions. Wear proper clothing to prevent hypothermia and choose bright

colors to be easily seen by others. Carry safety equipment such as a whistle or noise-making device, VHF-FM

radio or Personal Locating Beacon and ice awls or screwdrivers, which can be used for self-rescue should an

accident occur on the ice.



Please contact the Sector Buffalo Public Affairs Officer at (716) 843-9321 with any questions.



-USCG-

