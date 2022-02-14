Marines with Fast Company Central Train Kenyan Marine Corps during Cutlass Express 2022

U.S. Marines, assigned to Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Company, Central (FASTCENT) and Europe (FASTEUR), are helping shape the newly-formed Kenyan Marine Force at exercise Cutlass Express 2022 (CE22). This year marks the first time the FAST company Marines have been a part of the Cutlass Express exercise.



CE 22, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command, assesses and improves combined maritime law enforcement capacity, promotes national and regional security in East Africa, and increases interoperability between the U.S., African nations, and international partners.



Much of the essential training between FASTCENT and the Kenyan Marine Force occurs during the exercise phase called “Week Zero.”



“The objective of the week zero was to spend time building foundational skills for the Kenyan Marines and Kenyan Coast Guard for week one and two of exercise Cutlass Express,” explains U.S. Marine GySgt Brian McKibben FASTCENT operations chief.



McKibben said that one of the areas the FASTCENT Marines wanted to focus on was the practical application of marksmanship fundamentals for partner marines who may not be familiar with the advanced principles of sending rounds downrange.



“We spent a lot of time on the rifle range working on basic combat marksmanship, weapon safety, and basic presentation drills specifically with the newly formed Kenyan Marine Force,” said McKibben, a 17-yr. U.S. Marine Corps Infantry Veteran.



The Kenyan Marine Forces were created in 2018 and have since grown to 120 service Members.



“We were able to bring the Kenyans up to a foundational level of patrolling, close quarter battle, and live-fire training,” U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Tyler Carpenter, FASTCENT executive officer, explains. “Our primary goals were the Kenyan navy and marines to become more of a cohesive unit, building a standardized playbook and providing them with a foundational level of basic infantry skills during week zero.”



FASTCENT Company accomplished more than anticipated leading up to and during Exercise Cutlass Express 2022.



The six instructors from FASTCENT and three from FASTEUR have played a significant role in the visit, board, search, and seizure procedure course during week one of Cutlass Express 2022. The training includes boarding procedures, water survival training, ladder climbing, detainee handling, and crew control. In addition to the Kenyan forces, the FAST company Marines are also instructing students from Georgia, Tanzania, and Mozambique. The FAST company Marines also worked with instructors from Georgia, Poland, and the UK.



“Our main goal is to make sure there is security along the coastline,” say Lieutenant Joseph Lekakwar, Kenyan Marine. “I really found the visit, board, search, and seizure beneficial and hope we do this again. It really keeps our skills sharp, and it will go a long way.”



Established in 1987, FAST Company, part of the Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, constitutes one of the USMC Special Operation Capable Forces. Instructors from both FASTCENT and FASTEUR are in Mombasa, Kenya supporting exercise Cutlass Express 2022 in support of Commander Task Force (CTF) 68, who commands all Expeditionary Forces in the U.S. European Command (EUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) area of responsibility. FASTCENT provides expeditionary anti-terrorism and security forces to embassies, consulates, and other vital national assets throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.



Cutlass Express 2022 is one of three U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet -facilitated regional exercises undertaken to provide African forces and international partners with collaborative opportunities on comprehensive maritime security concerns.

