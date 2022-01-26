Inaugural Capt. Michael Ott Award for Amphibious Warfare Excellence Presented

The first-ever Capt. Ott Award for Amphibious Warfare Excellence was presented to Lt. Cmdr. Beth-Ann Martin, an instructor in the Amphibious Warfare Department at Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic (EWTGLANT), by Maj. Gen. Austin E. Renforth, commanding general, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command (MAGTFTC), in the Tarawa auditorium at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Jan. 26, 2022.



The award was established in 2022 to honor the legacy of retired U.S. Navy Capt. Michael Francis Ott Jr., who passed away on July 10, 2020. Ott had a long and distinguished career in the U.S. Navy, serving for 31 years in active duty, 20 of which were spent at the Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.



The award recognizes the EWTGLANT Sailor or Marine that best personifies dedication and enthusiasm for amphibious warfare excellence, key traits that defined Capt. Ott’s distinguished naval career.



“I feel truly humbled and honored to have received the first Capt. Ott award,” said Martin. “I am also thankful to be in the amphibious community, and for the relationships I’ve formed in this community over the years.”



Martin is currently the course manager for EWTGLANT’s Maritime Engagement and Crisis Response course. The course provides students with a solid foundation on the subject, emphasizing foreign humanitarian assistance, defense support to civil authorities, noncombatant evacuation operations, and theater security operations.



Martin recently deployed as the operations officer aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), during a medical support mission to New York City during the COVID-19 pandemic. She especially believes in the important role that the amphibious warfare community plays in humanitarian aid operations.



“The best experiences I’ve had in this community have been when helping people, or being involved in humanitarian aid operations,” said Martin.



Col. Christopher A. Browning, commanding officer, EWTGLANT, congratulated Martin during the ceremony and highlighted the importance of the award.



“We teach expeditionary and amphibious operations,” said Browning, “So for us to house the award and contribute to Capt. Ott’s legacy is a big deal.”



During the ceremony, retired U.S. Navy Capt. Chris Bushnell –a close friend of Ott-- delivered an address where he emphasized leadership, tenacity, and grit, core traits that the award’s recipients should demonstrate.



“To honor Capt. Ott, we want Sailors and Marines in positions of leadership who are willing to fight to get the support and funding that their people need,” said Bushnell. “We want to pay tribute to him and encourage others to push themselves in the field. We want someone who has faced adversity and clenched their jaw.”



Ott is fondly remembered by all those who served with him, including his fellow classmate and midshipman at the U.S. Naval Academy, Maj. Gen. Renforth, who presided over the ceremony.



Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Tony Heimer, and close friend of Ott, raised awareness for the ceremony within the retired amphibious officer community in Hampton Roads.



Among the ceremony’s attendees were Capt. Ott’s wife, Shawn Anne Chatfield, and two of his four sons, Nathan and Andrew.



Funds were raised via private donations to create a commemorative plaque that will be hung outside of the Tarawa auditorium.

