    Ford Island (Zone A2) Residential Flushing Exceedance

    02.12.2022

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii - The U.S. Navy sampled drinking water after residential and non-residential building flushing at 68 locations on Ford Island (Zone A2). One of the 68 sample results is above criteria for this emergency response.

    The affected residents have been notified, and the Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) decided to re-flush and re-sample the home. The IDWST tests for total petroleum hydrocarbons (TPH) in three ranges: gas, diesel, and oil. One sample exceeded the emergency response criteria of 200 parts per billion (ppb) for two of the TPH groups. The sample results showed a TPH-diesel range of 259 ppb and a TPH-oil range of 209 ppb.

    As part of the investigation, the IDWST asked the Navy to take additional samples from a nearby home. The Hawaii DOH public health advisory remains in effect for Zone A2, and all Navy Water System users should avoid using the water for drinking, cooking, or oral hygiene. The IDWST will perform a thorough review of all results, including the re-sampling for Ford Island (Zone A2) before submitting a package for Hawaii DOH review. Once Hawaii DOH determines the Navy's drinking water is fit for human consumption, Hawaii DOH will amend the health advisory for Zone A2.

    The Hawaii DOH's Nov. 29, 2021, public health advisory for JPBHH remains in effect.

    For more information on water recovery efforts, please see: https://www.cpf.navy.mil/JBPHH-Water-Updates/.

