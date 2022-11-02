Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: CWOC class 22-03 students jump in for cold-water immersion training, Part III

    After cold January, CWOC students cite Fort McCoy as ideal training location for course

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A student in Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) class 22-03 participates in...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Students in Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) class 22-03 participated in cold-water immersion training Jan. 31, 2022, at Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The training event is the final training event before graduating from the CWOC. CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use other gear.

    Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to operate in a cold-weather environment.

    The training is coordinated through the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy with support from contractor Veterans Range Solutions.

    ort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 17:13
    Story ID: 414546
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    training
    Fort McCoy
    CWOC
    cold-weather training

