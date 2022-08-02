ANG director visit emboldens Hawaii Airmen for accelerated change

The Director of the Air National Guard made his message clear while visiting Hawaii Air National Guard (ANG) Airmen Feb. 8, at JBPH-H – members at every step of the chain are to be heard, valued, and empowered to lead.



“In an uncertain world, it doesn’t necessarily matter what rank you have, but what skills you bring in order to be a leader,” said Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, during his visit. “Because you might just be the right person at the right time to make great things happen.”



Conversations with Airmen were anything but ‘small talk’ during the general’s first visit with Hawaii Guardsmen since being appointed as director. He and additional staff from the National Guard Bureau (NGB), to include ANG Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, made every spare moment count, getting to know what drives the ANG’s mission in the Pacific and how to modernize the force.



Loh was greeted by leadership at the Hawaii ANG’s dining facility, where members gathered for a roundtable luncheon, serving as an opportunity for commanders to speak openly and freely about their units’ roles, achievements, challenges and growth trajectory. He assured the team he wanted to know what was on their minds and offered counsel about raising levels of readiness by all means necessary.



As commanders discussed their goals, Williams held an intimate mentoring session with a small group of enlisted personnel. Staff Sgt. Bonnie Bagnaro, from the 201st Air Operations Group, said she walked away feeling inspired to tap into additional virtual resources, such as the Chief’s ’13 Ways To Lead Podcast’ to learn more about viewpoints from other leaders.



Lunch discussions were followed up by a town hall presentation, giving a broader opportunity for members to directly address their questions with NGB leaders.



In addition to answering the concerns, thoughts, and ideas of the audience, Loh offered a set of fundamental questions to help warfighters navigate critical decision making:



How can I better sustain these high levels of readiness?



How can I make sure that we have the right people in the right time, the right place, and with the right training to make a difference?



How can I empower leadership at the lowest level?



Upon closing remarks, the NGB visitors continued on to see more of the Hawaii ANG’s operational units. A final stop at the F-22 Raptor maintenance facility gave Loh the opportunity to engage with Airmen who carry out the mission at the tactical level.



Master Sgt. Garrett Cristobal, a 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, showcased a hand-crafted maintenance storage unit, customized so that crew members can save time and resources when conducting overseas contingency operations.



Loh praised the innovative work of Cristobal, and encouraged the crowd of peers to also feel emboldened to try new processes and ideas and continue to seek out practices which help modernize the Air Force in today’s rapid age of change.



“If you look back at everything we do, it’s all about readiness,” Loh emphasized. “It’s all about preparing for that federal mission. I have to be ready today, just as you have all lived, and you have demonstrated it in so many ways. Through COVID, January 6, tsunamis, typhoons, and even volcanos. In your training plans, we are counting on you to have that readiness understood with your families, and your employers, knowing that you’re always ready to respond in the National Guard.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2022 Date Posted: 02.11.2022 15:37 Story ID: 414536 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ANG director visit emboldens Hawaii Airmen for accelerated change, by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.