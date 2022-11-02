CAMP ELMORE, Va.— U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Linda R. Rodriguez, a career planner and native of Bronx, New York, serves with Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, Headquarters and Service Battalion. As a career planner, her mission is to reenlist qualified Marines to include screening and administrative processing, scheduling and conducting interviews, completion of reenlistments, lateral moves, extension documents, and maintaining accurate records.



“One of the things my grandmother told me was to finish school no matter what.” Rodriguez continued, “I’m glad that she got to see me start school and grow to do what I loved.”



Rodriguez grew up in a non-traditional family where she spent her childhood with her maternal grandmother. Living with her grandmother she learned of the value of education. Rodriguez’s grandmother taught her to freely express her imagination, creativity, and the ability to think outside the box, making her want to do something more with her life. Her interest in adventure and travel led her to be a real estate saleswoman, getting involved with the veterans around her community. When speaking with her great uncle and the veterans around her, she learned from their military experience and stories. Despite her family’s opposition, she decided to be the first and only female in her family to join the Marine Corps. On June 19, 2011 she enlisted with the military occupational specialty 3521, automotive maintenance technician, and was subsequently stationed at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms.





“After four years of service, I was interested in doing something more. While talking with my mentors, the career planner from Camp Pendleton came down to talk to me. When I spoke with him about what I wanted to do, he asked if I ever thought about career planning.”



Rodriguez’s time working with real estate before the Marine Corps taught her communication and professional writing skills that proved crucial when she became a career planner relocated overseas. She wanted to be more helpful to Marines with unguided career paths, the same way she received help from her career planner. Her ability to assist Marines with deciding their career decisions through in depth conversations rather than just giving information has improved since she first started.



“A Marine was not happy with the way that I managed a circumstance.” Rodriguez stated, “A Marine contacted me requesting a package for a special duty assignment, but his NCOIC was not happy that he did not know about it. He walked into my office slamming the door behind him with the intention of being aggressive, it made me snap into fight or flight mode. I was able to compose myself and deescalate the situation by remembering the training I received from the other career planners and when I was a security guard.”



Facing the aggressive Marine, Rodriguez assessed the situation, calmly reasoned with him, and was able to avoid any more problems regarding that individual Marine. She affirms that all Marines are well informed and are prepared to carry out the next step in their career. Her persistence to ensure that Marines receive the assistance they need to decide a career path portrays her desires to help Marines. For Rodriguez, the presence of the enthusiastic Marines whom she's assisted is what motivates her to continue her career.



“The people that appreciate my effort motivates me to keep on pushing.” Rodriguez continued, “When Marines return with enthusiasm, it in turn motivates me and keeps my enthusiasm.”



Marines adapt to any obstacle to overcome and accomplish their mission. With every choice you make, sometimes things don’t go according to plan. Rodriguez believes that life is just unpredictable, you have to try and move forward instead of staying in the same spot. She recommends Marines to take this as a chance to try out new opportunities.



“You can choose your mindset, to be pessimistic, to not see opportunities.” Rodriguez continued, “Or you can choose to see a different path and see the change in your path as an opportunity.”

