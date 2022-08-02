Civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army visits Fort McCoy

Photo By Kaleen Holliday | Retired Maj. Gen. Marcia Anderson, civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army (CASA)...... read more read more

Photo By Kaleen Holliday | Retired Maj. Gen. Marcia Anderson, civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army (CASA) for Wisconsin, visited Fort McCoy on Feb. 8, 2022. Anderson visited Fort McCoy to discuss current operations, capabilities, and future plans at the installation. Her visit included a tour of Fort McCoy simulation and training areas. see less | View Image Page