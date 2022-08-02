Civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army visits Fort McCoy

Retired Maj. Gen. Marcia Anderson, civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army (CASA) for Wisconsin, visited Fort McCoy on Feb. 8, 2022. Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army (CASAs) are business and community leaders appointed by the Secretary to advise and support Army leaders across the country.
Anderson visited Fort McCoy to discuss current operations, capabilities, and future plans at the installation. Her visit included a tour of Fort McCoy simulation and training areas.
