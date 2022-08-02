Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army visits Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Story by Kaleen Holliday 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Retired Maj. Gen. Marcia Anderson, civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army (CASA) for Wisconsin, visited Fort McCoy on Feb. 8, 2022. Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army (CASAs) are business and community leaders appointed by the Secretary to advise and support Army leaders across the country.
    Anderson visited Fort McCoy to discuss current operations, capabilities, and future plans at the installation. Her visit included a tour of Fort McCoy simulation and training areas.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 10:06
    Story ID: 414496
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    This work, Civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army visits Fort McCoy, by Kaleen Holliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy

    Secretary of the Army
    Fort McCoy
    Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army

