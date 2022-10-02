Employee Resource Groups Thriving at Navy Installations Command

Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) is guided by a clear mission: to deliver effective, efficient readiness from the shore. Ensuring all employees are able to thrive via a supportive working environment is critical to that mission. In pursuit of that goal, CNIC headquarters has established 10 Employee Resource Groups (ERGs): voluntary, employee-led groups whose aim is to foster awareness, respect and inclusion within the workplace.



ERGs are led and participated in by employees with common interests or characteristics. The groups act as sounding boards for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) issues or concerns, uncovering issues specific to the needs of a that community within the organization. They then serve as a collective voice to advocate for change around these DEI objectives.



“I rely upon the ERGs to assist the EEO office in identifying potential barriers to a fully diverse workforce, as well as to identify any triggers that set up these barriers to employment for protected groups” said Leutisha Stills, CNIC’s Affirmative Employment and DEI Programs Manager and ERG Council Lead. “The ERGs are the best metric to use in measuring how effective the current policies are, and whether or not modification is needed.”



CNIC’s ERGs fulfill the requirements laid out in the Elijah E. Cummings Federal Employee Antidiscrimination Act of 2019, which mandates federal agencies provide strategic plans for and take active steps toward accomplishing diversity, equity and inclusion goals. While many federal agencies had ERGs prior to this act, their focus was often limited to promoting special emphasis observances at the appropriate time throughout the year. The Elijah Cummings Act provided ERGs with a seat at the table of policy development. It wove DEI into the fabric of federal governance, making it mainstream in government operations and individual agency missions.



Today, ERGs assist in the implementation of the requirements of the Elijah Cummings Act through both policy and employee development. They offer mentorship within the organization, providing support to all employees in personal and/or career improvement. Employee education and training is bolstered through events hosted by the ERGs, such as speed networking, career development workshops, and brown bag lunches. With the attention of a more personal group, employees are better able to showcase their work or obtain well-deserved recognition through award nominations.



“Employee Resource Groups are a wonderful opportunity for all CNIC employees to capitalize on the cultural, professional, and ethnic diversity of our workforce in creating an inclusive workplace where we all can thrive,” said Christina Floyd, CNIC’s EEO/Diversity & Inclusion director.



Still, the ERGs benefit more than just their members. By creating lines of communication between employees and leadership for the exchange of ideas, they encourage a greater sense of community and integration in the entire organization. Having a say in EEO and DEI initiatives has given ERG members more ownership to them, a reinforcement that promotes longevity. The accepting outlet for conversations about current events relevant to the group relieves tension. Meanwhile, new and current employees are able to glean lessons on organization culture through the ERGs, helping to build and maintain employee engagement and satisfaction.



“CNIC supports these groups for a number of reasons, including the Command’s commitment to attaining a diverse workplace, maintaining a culture of inclusion where all employees can thrive, and valuing/encouraging different perspectives, styles, thoughts, and ideas,” said Kyle Wilson, CNIC’s former Diversity & Inclusion Program Manager, who founded these groups at headquarters.



Membership in each CNIC Headquarters ERG is open to all employees of the total force (i.e. civilian, military, and contractors). Regardless of an employee’s rank or grade level, it gives CNIC employees the opportunity to lead initiatives that will foster a more inclusive work environment. Allies are also welcomed in each group.



There are currently 10 ERGs at CNIC Headquarters, listed below:



1) CNIC Women’s ERG

2) CNIC Asian American/Pacific Islander (AAPI) ERG

3) CNIC Black Shore Installation Professionals (Black ShIP) ERG

4) CNIC 5 Generations (5GEN) ERG

5) CNIC Hispanic ERG

6) CNIC Disability Awareness ERG

7) CNIC Veterans ERG

8) CNIC Native American ERG

9) CNIC Jewish ERG

10) CNIC Pride ERG



Commander, Navy Installations Command oversees 48,000 employees located across 70 Navy shore installations in 10 regions around the world and is charged with sustaining the fleet, enabling the fighter and supporting the family.

