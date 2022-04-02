Kentwallace Leads by Example

Photo By Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson | Senior Airman Devin Kentwallace, an aerospace medical technician with the 157th...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson | Senior Airman Devin Kentwallace, an aerospace medical technician with the 157th Medical Group, goes above and beyond the call of duty Feb. 4, 2021 at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital Seabrook Emergency Room in Seabrook, New Hampshire. Only four months after returning to the New Hampshire National Guard from technical school, Kentwallace became a "max vax-er" at the Concord, N.H. vaccine clinic for eight months straight; she then spent 30 days at McGuire AFB, where she stood up the Afghanistan refugee temporary hospital and housing, and upon her return home she volunteered again to be a member of the NHNG COVID-19 relief mission at the Seabrook Emergency Room, where she staffs the main entrance. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson) see less | View Image Page

On a dreary day, outside the Seabrook Emergency Room, the roads are slick with slush and hail and the temperatures fluctuate in and out of single digits. Luckly, inside the sliding doors the waiting room is warm and empty. A nurse bustles in from the cold and Senior Airman Devin Kentwallace greets her with a vibrant smile.



Kentwallace is an aerospace medic with the 157th Air Refueling Wing.



She has been managing the front desk at the Portsmouth Hospital Seabrook Emergency Room for five weeks, supporting New Hampshire’s current COVID-19 relief mission. However, her efforts to the missions supporting the state and the nation are two years and counting.



“One of the most attractive things about the Guard for me is that we get to go so many different places and help in so many different capacities,” she said.



Kentwallace enlisted in the New Hampshire Air National Guard in 2019. Soon after she returned home from basic and technical training, in the winter of 2020, the vaccine rollout began.



U.S. Army Capt. Ray Youngs, the officer in charge of the Concord vaccination site, said newly-trained Kentwallace gave the most vaccines at two of the busiest sites in the state.



“She was my max vax-er,” he said. “A high speed and high energy Airmen, the kind you would love to have a whole squad of.”



After the COVID missions ended in July, Kentwallace went to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey to help incoming refugees. While thereshe stood up the Afghanistan refugee temporary hospital and housing.



“It’s something new all the time,” she laughed. “Now, it’s nice to be able to help out at home.”



Capt. Jacob Ricciotti, the officer in charge of the seacoast region for Joint Task Force Winter Surge, said Kentwallace uses her experiences to be a multifaceted and well-rounded member of the Air National Guard.



“She’s one of those Airmen who, every time, raise their hand and volunteer for a mission,” he said, adding she gets better at every job she’s given. “We have been thrilled to have her.”



Kentwallace initially enlisted in the Guard to help pay for nursing school. While she serves, she continues to take online classes at Great Bay Community College and she applied to their nursing program in the fall.



“Going to school, being away from family and trying to balance everything can be tricky,” she said. “Honestly though, putting on the uniform, going out into the world and helping people has been the most rewarding thing.”