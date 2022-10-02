President's Cup Cybersecurity Competition Champion Sergeant Michael Torres

The President’s Cup is a cybersecurity competition that was mandated by Executive Order 13870, with the intent of identifying and awarding the U.S. government's top cybersecurity talent. This year, there were three sections of the contest. One for defensive security, one for offensive security, and one for teams. Marine Corps reservists were a part of this competition and came in 5th place for the team portion. One Marine, Sgt. Michael Torres, earned first place in the defense portion.



“Winning first place in a competition like this is validation that I belong in the field,” said Sgt. Michael Torres, a defensive cyberspace operator for 6th Communication Battalion, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve.



Torres was born in Ontario, Canada, but lived the vast majority of his life in San Jose, Calif., where he graduated from Leigh High School. Both of his grandfathers served in the military, with one serving in the Army immediately after the end of WW2 and the other serving in the Navy during the Korean War. He has an uncle who also served in the Navy as a submarine officer. Torres graduated from boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, July 27, 2015.



“I joined the Marine Corps out of high school out of a desire to challenge myself in a way that may also benefit others,” said Torres. “I was surrounded by smart people working in information technology.”



Torres served as a field wireman on active duty until June 2020. He ended up working for a handful of people that were key in the formation of the first Defensive Cyberspace Operations-Internal Defensive Measures Company in the Marine Corps while at 9th Communication Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force. From there he was able to serve as a defensive cyberspace operator in the Marine Forces Reserves.



“I had no intention of joining the reserves,” said Torres. “I found, however, that while I enjoyed my job, I felt drawn to continuing to make an impact on how the United States Marine Corps views and operates in cyberspace.”



He is currently a Senior Security Engineer at Google, focused on securing network access. He is on the Enterprise Infrastructure Protection Access team. They are specifically focused on securing and controlling network access to all of Google's networks in accordance with zero-trust principles.



“While there’s aspects of cyber operations that are unique to the department of defense,” said Torres, “I’ve learned more about managing planet-scale security systems and processes in my 2 years in the private sector than I’d learned in 4 years in the Marine Corps. This [opportunity] gives me the flexibility I need to meet the Marine Corps requirements and help train the next generation of cyber operators.”

