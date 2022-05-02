Laney retires after serving across parts of five decades

EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ark. – Chief Master Sgt. Larry L. Lanny, 188th Wing Mission Support Group superintendent retired in a formal ceremony held here February 5, 2022.

Laney’s military career spanned in part of five decades from his first enlistment in 1984 until today. His service and sacrifices were noted and celebrated with family, friends, and current and former coworkers. The event was presided over by Lt. Col. Troy D. Howerton, 188th Mission Support Group deputy commander.

“Bottom line, Larry Laney is the embodiment of a first sergeant and a chief,” recalled Howerton. “Larry is always looking out his people. We used to joke that he could be the union president. That’s one of the best compliments you could get as a first shirt, he always has your back.”

Laney began his service in 1984 when he enlisted in the 188th Security Forces Squadron. He has held numerous positions since including law enforcement, first sergeant, logistics, anti-terrorism, and flight chief. He served in operations NOBLE EAGLE, CORONET OAK, and ENDURING FREEDOM.

In 2003, Laney was chosen to participate in the Phoenix RAVEN program, detecting, deterring, and countering threats to Air Force cargo aircraft and high-profile dignitaries around the globe. He was selected to serve on the Security Forces career council in 2006.

In addition to his official papers of retirement, Laney was presented with numerous awards, citations, and accolades for his years of exceptional service including a meritorious service medal for distinguishing himself for outstanding achievement for his work as superintendent of the mission support group’s self-inspection program. “The Air Force allowed a kid who grew up on a dirt road in Muldrow, Oklahoma to fly around the world, to ride a camel at pyramids in Egypt, to protect a flight line in Moscow, and to cross the equator and visit South America. Laney reflected. “Most importantly it allowed me to forge incredible friendships that last my lifetime.”

To read more about Chief Laney’s service with the Phoenix Ravens, visit our story here: https://dvidshub.net/r/pjyskn

