Security enterprise honoree manages Afghan portfolio

Courtesy Photo | Giovanni Estrada has been named the Security Assistance Command employee of the fourth...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Giovanni Estrada has been named the Security Assistance Command employee of the fourth quarter, fiscal year 2021. see less | View Image Page

Giovanni Estrada has been named the Security Assistance Command employee of the fourth quarter, fiscal year 2021. He is the country program manager of Afghanistan, managing a portfolio valued at over $14.5 billion.

As the CPM for the most challenging foreign military sales program, he oversees the development and overall program management for the transfer of defense articles, services, education and training for the Afghanistan program. Included in this portfolio are 226 active foreign military sales cases.

From July through September, Estrada was “the cog in the wheel for supporting Over the Horizon Plan for Afghanistan,” said Fred Heaggans, CENTCOM deputy director, and nominating official. The Over the Horizon Plan turned into a full-scale evacuation of military personnel from the country.

During this tumultuous time, Estrada was the conduit for information from the Defense Security Cooperation Organization-Afghanistan to the FMS enterprise. “During this chaotic transition, Mr. Estrada remained determined and flexible. This flexibility started with the diversion of (weapons) from Army stock in 20 days to the development of a plan to start canceling requisitions as the situation deteriorated,” Heaggans said.

In one of the most distressing times, Estrada stood out as a leader and expert in handling this most difficult situation.

He is known as a team player, gladly assisting his colleagues and leadership with his vast experience. He has worked as a CPM for over a decade in the CENTCOM directorate – which is easily the most complex directorate within USASAC.

He also served as a foreign affairs officer in South America.

Some of the duties of a country program manager include overseeing the transfer of defense articles, services, education and training for the country represented. A CPM will manage the lifecycle of FMS programs and coordination of logistics. CPMs should communicate regularly with the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which advances U.S. defense and foreign policy interests by building the capacity of foreign partners. The DSCA encourages and enables allies and partners to respond to shared challenges.

Estrada is an active member of his church where he supports the teachings and passes them to his children as well. He has been married for over 20 years and both are active members of the community. They serve as both foster parents and parents for eight children. He enjoys spending time with family and friends and traveling the world.