U.S. Marines, Sailors, and Airmen Conduct Joint Aircraft Arresting System Certification

U.S. service members stand on a flight line waiting, equipment in hand, for the arrival of an F-18E Super Hornet. As the engine roars overhead circling around to make a landing at Yokota Air Base, Honshu, Japan, Feb. 4, 2022, its tires scrape and screech along the ground leaving a trail of smoke, and the smell of burnt rubber behind it.

Together, U.S. Marine Corps maintenance crew members and Sailors assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni provided ground and air support to U.S. Air Force counterparts assigned to the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron for their Joint Aircraft Arresting System Certification. The certification ensures service members assigned to flight line-related operations are able to effectively assist retrieve the arresting cable and clear the runway for other inbound flights in time critical landings in response to.

“There’s a lot of coordination that goes into this, we have to get with station fire safety, other wing units as well as making sure a maintenance crew is here to make sure things run smoothly,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Aaron Woods, an airfield manager with 374th Operation Support Squadron.

During the certification, Airmen set up the aircraft arresting cable across the landing strip to slow down and bring aircraft to an abrupt stop when on the runway. The cable is laid across the runway in order to essentially catch aircraft and is capable of withstanding aircraft landing speeds up to 180 knots or 207 mph. The BAK-12 is designed to stop taxiing aircraft on runways or takeoff operations that are aborted on short notice.

“It’s a cool experience to be able to take my Airmen out and have them experience for the first time something similar to what they’ll see in the real world,” said Woods.

Units assigned to MCAS Iwakuni are able quickly respond to deploy aircrafts making them suitably postured to support flight operations, training evolutions, and combat or contingency operations throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2022 Date Posted: 02.10.2022 Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP