FY23 Advanced Education Voucher Program Offers Chiefs Mess Path to Master’s Degree

Photo By Ed Barker | This is the new Naval Education and Training Command logo. NETC announced changes to...... read more read more Photo By Ed Barker | This is the new Naval Education and Training Command logo. NETC announced changes to its command logo and a new mission statement Aug. 20. The new logo removes the depiction of the 5-vector model and the new mission statement is "Fleet readiness starts here." see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) is accepting applications from senior enlisted personnel (E-7 to E-9) for the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Advanced Education Voucher (AEV) program.



The AEV program provides financial assistance to selected senior enlisted personnel to complete post-secondary, Navy-relevant degrees through off-duty education.



“The AEV program supports the continued educational development of senior enlisted leaders as part of the Navy’s seasoned team of naval warriors,” said Albert Sharlow, NETC AEV program manager. “The program provides the Navy's chief, senior chief and master chief petty officers a platform to pursue higher education that makes them more effective leaders with varied sets of knowledge, skills and experiences to operate, sustain and maintain an edge in today’s rapidly changing security environment.”



Who is eligible?



Applicants must be top performing active-duty senior enlisted personnel (E-7 to E-9) who are transferring to or currently on shore duty with sufficient time ashore to complete a master's degree program. Applicants on sea duty may apply provided they submit an education plan that shows the ability to complete the degree program as specified above.



For FY23, applicants must have already earned a baccalaureate degree from an institution of higher learning accredited by an agency recognized by the Department of Education.



How many quotas are available?



The AEV program has seven quotas for master’s degrees available for FY23.



What Navy-relevant degrees are included in the AEV program?



Degrees considered for the master’s program include:

• Emergency and Disaster Management

• Human Resources

• Project Management

• Engineering and Technology

• Systems Analysis

• Information Technology

• Homeland Defense and Security

• Leadership and Management

• Business Administration

• Education and Training Management



Degree programs other than those listed above must be validated as a Navy-relevant degree by the NETC AEV program manager.



How much funding does the Navy provide?



For FY23, AEV Program participants will receive funds for tuition, books, and related fees for completion of their master’s degree with funding limits set at a maximum of $20,000 per fiscal year for up to 24 months from the date of signing a letter of acceptance, not to exceed $40,000 total program cost.



When does the program begin?



Applicants should be available to commence their studies in the 2022 fall term (after Oct. 1, 2022).



Is there a service obligation?



Participants shall agree to remain on active duty for a period equal to three times the number of months of education completed or three years, whichever is less.



What is the submission deadline?



Applications should be e-mailed to the program manager by May 23, 2021.



Where can I get additional information on the program?



• Visit the AEV information page on the Navy College Program’s website at https://www.navycollege.navy.mil/common-resources/education-voucher-programs.htm

• Contact Albert Sharlow, NETC N525

(850) 452-7271 or DSN 459-7271

albert.sharlow@navy.mil



Led by Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, NETC recruits and hires talented civilians, delivers training and education to transform civilians into Sailors and distributes accession Sailors to the fleet to maximize readiness and ensure mission success; provides specialized training and educational tools to advance the personal and professional development of Sailors throughout their career; and serves as sole claimant for individual training and education and as the principal advisor to the chief of naval operations and commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command on training and education related matters.