IWTCVB Continues Efforts to Decrease Nation-wide Blood Supply Shortage

By: Lt. Jamie Miller



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach (IWTCVB) hosted a blood drive Jan. 18 - 19 in order to collect as many blood donations as possible. The blood drive coincided with National Blood Donor Month.



Blood donations across the country are more important than ever, as the nation is experiencing critically low supplies. The blood supply shortage is the most significant of the past ten years.



IWTCVB’s blood donation efforts are in conjunction with the Armed Service Blood Program (ASBP), the official blood program of the military. While ASBP provides quality blood products to military healthcare operations worldwide, they are also one of the four organizations tasked to ensure the nation has a safe blood supply and work closely with civilian counterparts in times of need.



Large blood donation collection efforts can be difficult as there was also a surge in COVID-19 cases during the holiday season. To mitigate having people grouped in waiting areas and observe protective measures, IWTCVB collected sign-ups in advance of the blood drive. This allowed for orderly collection of blood within specified guidelines over the course of two days.



The blood drive coordinator, Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Shane Lipetsky encouraged all able personnel to donate, pointing out that a single pint of blood can sustain a premature infant’s life for up to two weeks.



Through their donation efforts, 26 pints of blood were collected; potentially saving up to 78 lives. IWTCVB will continue to aid in the nation-wide shortage by running local blood drives. The next collection effort will take place Mar. 22 - 23.



Cmdr. James Brennan, commanding officer, IWTCVB, stated, “In this line of work, it is important to understand the impact that donating a pint of blood can have. I am proud of the IWTCVB team for continuing to make a difference in the community at large.”



IWTCVB currently offers 56 courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology, and intelligence with an instructor and support staff of 278 military, civilian, and contract members who train over 6,600 students every year at five training sites in the Hampton Roads area. It is one of four school houses for Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and also oversees learning sites at Jacksonville and Mayport, Florida; Kings Bay, Georgia; and Groton, Connecticut to continue aligning information warfare community training.