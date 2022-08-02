New command team at 96th Aviation Troop Command

Courtesy Photo | Col. Mitchell Sieglock and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Twadell took command of the 96th...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Mitchell Sieglock and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Twadell took command of the 96th Aviation Troop Command in a ceremony held at the Army Aviation Support Facility on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Feb. 5, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Stephen San Jose) see less | View Image Page

The tight-knit aviation community within the Washington Army National Guard welcomed a familiar face as one of its new commanders.



“This is a special day for the Washington Army National Guard’s Aviation community,” said Brig. Gen. Dan Dent, commanding general of the Washington Army National Guard. “We are passing the torch between two of the finest Aviation officers in our formation.”



During February drill weekend, the 96th Aviation Troop Command changed leadership when Col. Dan Brewer and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Rikstad passed the torch to Col. Mitch Sieglock and Command Sgt. Maj. Mike Twadell at a ceremony at the Army Aviation Support Facility.



Dent, an Aviation officer, had nothing but the highest remarks about the two command teams.



“I have had the pleasure of serving with all four of these individuals and you will never find a better group of officers and non-commissioned officers that care deeply and have a soldier-centric attitude,” said Dent.



This wasn’t the first time Brewer and Sieglock shared a Change of Command stage. Sieglock followed Brewer’s path from operations officer from the 66th Theater Aviation Command to battalion commander of the 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation. He recently served as Brewer’s deputy commander at the 96th Aviation Troop Command.



“This is an honor to pass this command to a fine Army officer, and someone I have known for a long time,” said Brewer during the ceremony.



Sieglock will have a familiar face next to him, as Twadell previously served as Sieglock’s battalion Command Sgt. Maj with 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation. Twadell also brings more than 34 years of aviation experience to the position.



“Nearly 26 years ago, I left active duty and I walked into this hanger and you have been my second family since that time,” said Twadell. “To be back here and serve as the brigade CSM is an honor.”



Rikstad will retire later this year with nearly 40 years of service. Rikstad, known as a soldier-first non-commissioned officer, brought a diverse background with him when he took responsibility in 2018. It was that soldier-first mentality that helped him during his four years with the 96th ATC.



“You guys brought me in, embraced me and I am going to miss this place,” said Rikstad. “I can’t thank you enough.”