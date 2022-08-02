LRAFB closes medical support squadron, consolidates with 19th HCOS

During a ceremony on Feb. 1, Little Rock Air Force Base closed another chapter in its history books as the 19th Medical Support Squadron was officially inactivated.



The squadron was originally activated as the 314th MDSS in 1994. In 2008, when the host wing was shifted to the 19th Airlift Wing, it was reconstituted as the 19th MDSS.



During its 13 year history as the 19th MDSS, the unit participated in a myriad of large scale events including delivering thousands of personnel to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq; providing relief during Operation UNIFIED RESPONSE to Haitians in 2010; cleanup of and care for Little Rock Air Force Base following the tornado in 2011; and, most recently, responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and Operation ALLIES REFUGE.



“I hope this inactivation ceremony honors the 28 years of history, tradition, accomplishments, and sacrifices made by all former and current members and families of the 19th MDSS and its predecessor, the 314th MDSS,” said Lt. Col. Randy Bosch, 19th MDSS commander.



Comprised of approximately 120 personnel, including active-duty service members, civilians, and contractors, the squadron was responsible for eight different sections, ranging from medical readiness to resource management to radiology, laboratory, and pharmacy operations.



“The men and women of the 19th MDSS are some of the most professional and capable Airmen I have ever had the privilege to serve beside,” Bosch said. “I can’t begin to express my gratitude and appreciation for the last two years and eight months.”



In recent years, squadron consolidation has occurred across the Air Force Medical Service enterprise as part of an effort to conserve resources and streamline efficiencies.



The 19th Healthcare Operations Squadron has taken over personnel and services previously assigned to the squadron.



“As the squadron inactivates, I am positive the success stories and dedication to our patients will be replicated under the 19th Health Care Operations Squadron,” Bosch said. “As the MDSS patch is removed from the walls of the 19th Medical Group, that perfect diamond of patches will be replaced by a perfect and even stronger triangle.”

