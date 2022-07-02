NY Air Guard names Airmen of the Year for 2022

LATHAM, New York--Two Airmen from the 174th Attack Wing, and one each from the 109th Airlift Wing, the 105th Airlift Wing and the 106th Rescue Wing have been named Airman of the Year for 2022 by the New York Air National Guard.



The four enlisted Airmen and one officer were recognized for outstanding leadership abilities, job performance and personal achievement during 2021.



Those recognized are:



• Senior Airman Jessica L. Cruz, a member of the 109th Airlift Wing from Troy, who was named Airman of the Year;



• Staff Sgt. Joshua A. Kuritzky, a member of the 105th Airlift Wing from Walden, who was named Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year;



• Senior Master Sgt. Christine A. Wiesen, a member of the 174th Attack Wing from Eire, Pennsylvania, who was named Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year;



• Senior Master Sgt. Tricia L. Shivers, a member of the 174th Attack Wing from Canasota, who was named First Sergeant of the Year;



• Capt. Joseph Nolan, a member of the 106th Rescue Wing from Massapequa, who was named Company Grade Officer of the Year.



“This recognition identifies these members as the best of the best and further validates their professional standards as leaders, wingmen, and warriors,” said Command Chief Master Sgt. Denny Richardson, the senior enlisted leader for the 5,900-member New York Air National Guard.



“The competition was fierce but the relentless pursuit of personal and professional growth and volunteerism separated them from their peers,” Richardson said.



“This is an extremely impressive and talented group built for success,” he added.



SENIOR AIRMAN JESSICA CRUZ is an air transportation specialist in the wing's 109th Logistics Readiness Squadron.



During 2021, Cruz volunteered for a deployment to Ali Al Salem Airbase, Kuwait where she built pallets and checked in more than 27 tons of cargo. Additionally, Cruz deployed to Greenland to provide support for the National Science Foundation where she moved over 141,000 tons of cargo and processed 133 passengers for 33 missions.



Cruz also volunteered to be part of Operation Allies Welcome, a mission to provide services to Afghan's evacuated by the United States prior to the Taliban takeover of that country. In civilian life she is a Rensselear County corrections officer.



STAFF SGT. JOSHUA KURITZKY, is a security forces trainer and a full-time member of the 105th Base Defense Squadron. He serves as a Phoenix Raven; a security forces Airman specially trained to provide security for fixed and rotary aircraft in austere and remote environments.



He served as the Phoenix Raven team leader in August 2021, when the 105th Airlift Wing assisted in efforts to evacuate Afghans who supported the U.S. military mission from Kabul when the country fell to the Taliban. The 105th Airlift Wing deployed three aircrews and three C-17 Globemaster III aircraft and evacuated 2,084 people.



SENIOR MASTER SGT. CHRISTINE WIESEN, serves as the superintendent aviation resource manager for the 174th Operations Group. She oversees aircrew scheduling systems for 369 aircrew members at seven flying squadrons, four of which are geographically separated.



Wiesen enlisted in the Air Force in 1999. During the first five years of her career she deployed once in support of an air expeditionary force rotation and four times in support of operations in Afghanistan. In January 2005 she separated from the active Air Force and joined the Air Force Reserve as an individual mobilization augmentee with the 720th Special Tactics Group, Hurlburt Field, Florida. She has served in key positions across multiple commands including as a first sergeant.



SENIOR MASTER SGT. TRICIA SHIVER, serves as the first sergeant for the 138th Attack Squadron. She is the key enlisted advisor to the squadron commander on these matters and works directly with Airmen on their professional development and leadership skills.



Shiver entered the Air Force in 2004 and served as an aerospace ground equipment specialists. She deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan three times over the next eight years while stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas.



Shiver joined the 174th Attack Wing in 2019, and served as the non-commissioned officer in charge of training for the 138th Attack Squadron before becoming first sergeant. She also coaches a T-ball team and assisted with the wing suicide prevention efforts and facilitated the wing officer development course.



CAPT. JOSEPH NOLAN, serves in the 106th Medical Group as a full-time medical administrative officer. During the past year he has played a key role in the wing's participation in the New York National Guard COVID-19 response mission. Nolan led 125 Airmen and Soldiers conducting testing, vaccinations and alternate care facility security missions, and dealt with state and federal agencies as part of the COVID-19 mission.



Nolan joined the New York Air National Guard in 2012 and was commissioned as a Medical Service Corps officer in 2013. He initially served in the 109th Airlift Wing based in Scotia, and transferred to the 106th Rescue Wing in 2019.



Nolan has deployed as part of the response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, in support of operations in Afghanistan with the 779th Aeromedical Staging Squadron

