    Photo Essay: Soldiers become new ’89-Bravos’ in course taught at Fort McCoy

    Soldiers become new ’89-Bravos’ in course taught at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Students and staff with the 89B Ammunition Supply Course conduct sling-load training with a CH-47 Chinook crew at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport on Feb. 7, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The Ammunition Supply Course, taught by Regional Training Site-Maintenance staff at Fort McCoy, is a four-week course that provides training for Soldiers who are reclassifying to the 89B military occupational specialty.

    The sling-load training is one of the last major training events during the course.

    A sling load is used to transport munitions to remote locations or to expedite shipments in hostile locations.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 22:17
    Story ID: 414220
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 125
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Soldiers become new ’89-Bravos’ in course taught at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

