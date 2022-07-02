688th Cyberspace Wingman breaks barriers, inspires women in STEM

Photo By Nadine Wiley De Moura | Throughout the month of February, as part of the 688th Cyberspace Wing’s celebration...... read more read more Photo By Nadine Wiley De Moura | Throughout the month of February, as part of the 688th Cyberspace Wing’s celebration of Black/African American History Month we will be highlighting the accomplishments and contributions of past service members and Wingman that are currently serving and trailblazing in our ranks. Today, we recognize, U.S. Air Force Maj. Temesha Christensen, Director of Operations, 690th Cyberspace Control Squadron. Christensen was hand selected to brief the Secretary of the Air Force and the Chief of Staff of the Air Force along with other distinguished visitors on Air Force Information Network (AFIN) and the enterprise services provided by the 688th Cyberspace Wing, Feb. 2, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Christensen enlisted in the U.S Air Force in 1997 and was selected for the Airman Scholarship Commissioning Program as a junior non-commissioned officer. She commissioned in 2007 through the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps. Most recently, she was selected as the 690th Cyberspace Operations Group, Field Grade Officer of the Year for 2021. see less | View Image Page

Throughout the month of February, as part of the 688th Cyberspace Wing’s celebration of Black/African American History Month we will be highlighting the accomplishments and contributions of past service members and Wingman that are currently serving and trailblazing in our ranks.



Today, we recognize, U.S. Air Force Maj. Temesha Christensen, Director of Operations, 690th Cyberspace Control Squadron. Christensen was hand selected to brief the Secretary of the Air Force and the Chief of Staff of the Air Force along with other distinguished visitors on Air Force Information Network (AFIN) and the enterprise services provided by the 688th Cyberspace Wing, Feb. 2, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.



Christensen enlisted in the U.S Air Force in 1997 and was selected for the Airman Scholarship Commissioning Program as a junior non-commissioned officer. She commissioned in 2007 through the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps. Most recently, she was selected as the 690th Cyberspace Operations Group, Field Grade Officer of the Year for 2021.



From the beginning of her career to present, Christensen continues to set the bar high and provide an example for those who follow.



Read this quick Q&A that captures a snapshot of her accomplishments in the Air Force and why Black History Month is important to her.



Why is African American/Black History month important to you? Black History month is important to me because it enhances the visibility of African American historical contributions. The accomplishments from the African American community have not always been celebrated in a meaningful way but having this month where we can highlight our contributions to American history is important. It provides an opportunity to share our culture, educate people and to spark conversations about historical facts that aren’t widely known.



What would you say are some of your biggest accomplishments in the Air Force? As a junior non-commissioned officer, I was selected for the Airman Scholarship Commissioning Program and was granted a full scholarship to attend the University of my choice. I chose to attend North Carolina Central University, a Historically Black College and University, where I graduated magna cum laude. I am also a 2020 graduate of the Naval Post Graduate School, Master of Science in Defense Analysis (Irregular Warfare) Program. While a student there, my quantitative research on China’s economic statecraft and Great Power Competition culminated with the distinction of the Outstanding Thesis Award. I was also the recipient of the Air Force Association Outstanding U.S. Air Force Student Award in 2020. Most recently I was selected as the 690th Cyberspace Operations Group, Field Grade Officer of the Year for 2021.



What does it mean to you to be a female African American ascending the ranks (in a STEM AFSC) breaking barriers and providing a role model for those who follow? I feel very blessed to have the opportunity to excel in a career field that I enjoy. For the path that I chose, there were not a lot of African American women that were in a STEM field and had a family, and both were very important to me. In terms of breaking barriers and being a role model, being accessible and present for others are the most important elements I strive to achieve. It is essential that young girls have access to women in STEM fields so there is no question that they can pursue similar aspirations if they desire to.



What would you name as your greatest accomplishment(s) in life?

My positive influence on my daughters is my greatest accomplishment, they are incredibly bold and intelligent. Also, my persistence and drive to never give up in the face of adversity or barriers has been the key to me unlocking many professional accomplishments.