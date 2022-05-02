Red Hill Housing (Zone I1) Testing Results Submitted to Hawaii Department of Health

Photo By Seaman Chris Thomas | The U.S. Navy, in coordination with the Interagency Drinking Water System Team...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Chris Thomas | The U.S. Navy, in coordination with the Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST), have completed their review of and validated distribution system and residential/building testing results for Red Hill Housing (Zone I1). The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The U.S. Navy, in coordination with the Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST), which is composed of representatives from the Navy, Army, Hawaii Department of Health (DOH), and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, have completed their review of and validated distribution system and residential/building testing results for Red Hill Housing (Zone I1). Per the IDWST’s approved process, those results were submitted to DOH for final review on Feb. 4. Validated testing results for Zone I1 will be also posted on the Navy’s website within the next few days.¬



In accordance with the IDWST’s approved Drinking Water Sampling Plan, Addendum 2, DOH’s final review should take approximately seven days. Once DOH determines the Navy’s drinking water fit for human consumption, it will amend the health advisory for Zone I1. Since I1 is an Army zone, residents will then receive a letter from the Army’s Task Force Ohana Senior Mission Commander, stating their water has been deemed fit for human consumption. Once the health advisory is amended and Zone I1 residents are notified, those who are occupying temporary alternate lodging are expected to re-occupy their residence within approximately two days.



Task Force Ohana will re-establish the Emergency Family Assistance Center at the Aliamanu Military Reservation Community Center and will have personnel in the Red Hill Housing neighborhood distributing a “Welcome Home Packet” to returning residents. The services at the community center will include: finance, legal claims, Army Emergency Relief, Exceptional Family Member Program, and more. Additionally, an assessment and response team will be available to respond to any water-related concerns identified by residents after the move back to their homes. For any questions, contact the Task Force Ohana hotline at 808-620-7938 or 808-620-7951.