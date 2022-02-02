U.S. Ambassador to Turkey visits Incirlik AB for first time

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry | U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Jeffry Flake tours a KC-135R Stratotanker during his visit...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry | U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Jeffry Flake tours a KC-135R Stratotanker during his visit to Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 2, 2022. In his first visit since assuming his new role, Flake traveled to Incirlik AB to meet with 39th Air Base Wing Airmen, learn about their skills and observe how they advance U.S. security interests in the region and reinforce the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Jeffry Flake, and his wife, Cheryl, visited Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 2, 2022.



While here, Flake and his wife met with senior leaders and Airmen for discussions about a variety of topics including the importance of U.S. Air Force and Turkish Air Force collaboration and the 39th Air Base Wing’s role in advancing U.S. security interests in the region and reinforcing the NATO alliance.



“The work that U.S. service members here at Incirlik do every day is truly essential to safeguarding the freedoms that the American and Turkish peoples cherish,” Flake said.



In addition to meeting with base and wing leaders, Flake visited numerous units and toured facilities around the base, including the 39th Security Forces Squadron and the 39th Maintenance Squadron. He also met with several of the 39th ABW’s mission partners including the 384th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron and U.S. Army Task Force Werewolves of the 3-227th Assault Helicopter Squadron.



“I am grateful for and impressed by the service of the members of the 39th Air Base Wing, which supports the U.S. partnership with Turkey as well as the enduring NATO Alliance,” said Flake. “The work U.S. and Turkish Airmen do side by side at Incirlik and other installations in Turkey is a bedrock of our strategic relationship. Thank you for continuing to stand guard every day in defense of U.S. national security and regional stability on NATO’s southern flank.”



Mrs. Flake participated in immersion sessions with the 39th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight, the 39th Medical Group and USO Incirlik to observe firsthand the wing’s continued mission readiness, active collaboration with community partners and support services available to Airmen.



“Community support and resilience play such an important role in maintaining Incirlik’s readiness, and I was so happy to have the opportunity to meet the service members responsible for keeping morale high,” said Mrs. Flake.