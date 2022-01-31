Warriors kick off Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo in Grand Entry

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Members of the 301st Fighter Wing participated in the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Grand Entry at the Dickies Arena on Jan 31.



Chief Master Sgt. Michael Senigo, 301 FW command chief and Senior Airman Matthew Kunko, 301 FW Logistic Readiness Squadron fuels specialist, represented the wing and Air Force Reserve Command during the rodeo’s annual Military Appreciation Day.



Kunko was nominated by the 301st Mission Support Group leadership to ride in the Grand Entry due to his life-saving acts preventing a massive fire from a fuel leak and superior performance in 2021.



“It’s hard to beat the moment you cross the threshold riding into the arena, with thousands of fans cheering loudly,” said Senigo. “I think only one thing was better; all of the “thank you’s” I received walking around the arena and knowing how much we as a service are appreciated by the local community.”



The FWSSR is an annual event that has been celebrated by the citizens of Fort Worth since 1896, along with spectators from all over the country. The 301 FW has been honored and participated in the Grand Entry since 2012.



“People don’t know me by name, when they see the uniform and say thanks, they’re thanking me as a representative of the force in its entirety,” said Senigo. “We as an organization are loved and adored by this community.”



Chief Master Sgt. Senigo and Senior Airman Kunko rode alongside other military members across multiple service branches, along with local government leadership, in the presence of approximately 10,000 viewers during the Grand Entry.



“Seeing us in the arena, representing the wing, command and USAF just might be the spark of inspiration a young person needs to join our force,” said Senigo. “These types of interactions with our community tend to build a better understanding of our Air Force or wing’s mission and the sacrifices our members make to support and defend the constitution.”

