New policy outlines off-post uniform wear in Wiesbaden

WIESBADEN, Germany – Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, commanding general of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa, signed a new fragmentary order on off-post uniform wear Feb. 3, giving authority to component commanders to establish when and where service members can wear their uniforms depending on local force protection measures.



The policy of not wearing uniforms off post became effective in 2014 amid specific threats and shootings that killed several uniformed service members. The new general order rescinds that old policy and allows each Garrison the authority to establish an off-post uniform wear policy for their respective area of responsibility.



Here at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Brig. Gen. Jed J. Schaertl, the Deputy Commanding General (Mobilization & Reserve Affairs) and the Senior Responsible Officer, signed a memo specifying what is allowed in the SRO’s footprint within the German state of Hessen.



“After a successful pilot conducted in Bavaria last year and several months of work on this effort, we are pleased to be able to revise the policy for Wiesbaden and the state of Hessen,” said Schaertl.



Military members can wear their uniforms during travel between their domicile, official duty locations and visits to off-post establishments such as restaurants, cafes, markets, shops, vehicle maintenance facilities, gas stations, drugstores, medical facilities, barbershops and similar locations.



Class A, B and C service uniforms must be clean, serviceable and worn in accordance with standards listed in AR 670-1 and personnel should not stay any longer than required at off-post establishments.



The Army Physical Fitness Uniform can be worn off-post during unit training between the hours of 5 to 9 a.m. on Directorate of Emergency Services patrolled roads outside of the gate/fence line. Additionally, the APFU can be worn at off-post establishments during those same hours for short duration visits which include gas stops but not to include on-site consumption of food or drinks.



Uniforms can be worn when traveling to or from another garrison. Additionally, uniforms can be worn when transporting travelers to and from the airport, but are limited to parking, pick-up and drop-off areas.



Uniforms can be worn on local public and commercial transportation within the city limits of Wiesbaden and Mainz-Kastel including taxis, buses, trains and privately owned vehicles. Additionally, uniforms can be worn while accompanying or transporting children to and from off-post schools or bus stops.



Uniforms are not authorized for wear while traveling to and from airports, all air travel, and public and commercial transportation that involves use of non-local travel nodes, stations or stops.



The uniform wear is authorized in the local area of Wiesbaden city limits and senior responsible officer footprint within the State of Hessen. The uniform wear is prohibited in the suburbs and city limits of Frankfurt, Offenbach and Darmstadt.



Also, uniforms are not authorized at off-post bars, night clubs, dance clubs, casinos, hookah lounges or any off-post establishment that primarily sells alcohol for consumption on the premises.



Personnel cannot drink alcohol in uniform off-post or wear the uniform for activities that center on drinking alcohol.



Violators of the new uniform wear may be punished under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.



The uniform policy can be read on the USAG Wiesbaden website at https://homeadmin.army.mil/wiesbaden/index.php/about/us-army-garrison-policy-memorandums

