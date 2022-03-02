Wiesbaden Garrison observes Black History Month

WIESBADEN, Germany – The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden celebrated African American Black History Month Feb. 3 at an event hosted by the 66th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) at the Stronger Together Café dining facility on Clay Kaserne.



President Gerald Ford recognized Black History Month in 1976, during the celebration of the United States Bicentennial. He urged Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”



The observance included members of the U.S. Army Europe-Africa band, guest speaker Sgt. Maj. Daniel Gibson, 66th MI BDE operations sergeant major, a reading of the African American Black History Month Proclamation by Bryan Couzelis and Sgt. Alexis Rabsatt from Company B, 2nd Military Intelligence Battalion and a poem reading by Alicia Fakolujo.



In a story shared by Sgt. First Class Michael Taylor, the Brigade also paid tribute to fallen Soldiers from the Wereth 11, a group of African-American Soldiers who were massacred by Nazi SS troops during the Battle of the Bulge on Dec. 17, 1944.



The event featured a display of the history of the Buffalo Soldiers and their 155th anniversary as well as posters of fallen Medal of Honor recipients from the past, as well as the most recent one, Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe.

Gibson’s speech highlighted the African American family and stressed that the African American family is no different than any other family of other races or ethnicities, as it relates to their wants, needs and desires.



“It’s important that everyone is involved with this observance because the United States of America would not be what it is today without the sacrifices of the African American family,” said Gibson.



Gibson continued to say that all the special observances are important because they give service members, Department of Defense civilians, contractors and families the opportunity to be exposed to and learn something new.



“It is my hope that attendees are given the opportunity to gain this exposure and use it as an opportunity to gain a sense of respect, understanding and compassion for other people and cultures and rid the biases people may have of one another.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2022 Date Posted: 02.04.2022 06:16 Story ID: 413968 Location: WIESBADEN , HE, DE Web Views: 42 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wiesbaden Garrison observes Black History Month, by Ila Dermanoski and Connie Dickey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.