Meritorious advancement: Petty Officer 1st Class Allysia Helton

If members of the Coast Guard work hard enough, they could be one of the privileged few to skip the line, and jump right into the next pay grade.



That’s what happened with Petty Officer 1st Class Allysia Helton, a marine science technician stationed at Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment Sitka, Alaska.



On Dec. 6, 2021, Helton was meritoriously advanced to the rank of Petty Officer 1st class by Rear Adm. Nathan Moore, the 17th Coast Guard District commander, in recognition of her outstanding contributions and accomplishments both on and off-duty.



The Meritorious Advancement Program is a talent-management program designed to recognize superior performance and exceptional adherence to Coast Guard core values that, in an advancement authority’s judgment, clearly warrant advancement. The Coast Guard’s meritorious advancement program began in 2018.



"Petty Officer Helton is incredibly deserving of this advancement," said Rear Adm. Nathan Moore, 17th Coast Guard District commander. "She is an outstanding performer and has implemented many positive changes at MSD Sitka and in the community.”



Originally from Snoqualmie Pass, a ski resort in Washington about an hour west of Seattle, Helton has been in the Coast Guard for 10 years. She joined the Coast Guard because she wanted to be able to help people directly through her work, and she knew the Coast Guard’s mission was important.



“My inspiration comes from my family,” said Helton. “My parents raised me to have a strong work ethic and to honor my commitments. By enlisting, I promised to uphold the core values. Devotion to duty is something that drives me whenever I put on my uniform. Every day that I come to work, I want to do my job and do it well. I believe in my job and the missions we support and I know that my contributions help to ensure that people get home to their families. Every day is unique and poses a new challenge.”



She is known by coworkers at her four-person unit for her drive, willingness to help, and impact on the maritime community.



Consistently performing at a level far exceeding her rank, Helton sought out additional responsibilities and excelled in those roles normally reserved for junior officers, chief petty officers, and full-time civilian fishing vessel examiners.



“She eagerly took on the opportunity to fill in the gaps during the two-month period we didn’t have a supervisor,” said Chief Warrant Officer William Glenzer, MSD Sitka supervisor. “She gained the respect of industry stakeholders, strengthened key partnerships, and enhanced the safety of the Sitka fishing vessel fleet.”



Helton served as a facility inspector, container inspector, fishing vessel examiner, foreign passenger vessel inspector, and federal on-scene coordinator representative. She oversaw spill response contractors, accounted response operations costs, and conducted vessel compliance examinations.



Her ability to collaborate with port partners and industry stakeholders and build professional relationships with them directly impacted the daily lives of Southeast Alaska mariners.



She also helped establish the Coast Guard Air Station Sitka leadership diversity advisory committee and volunteered to assume the role of secretary. She designed and posted information materials to bring awareness to African American History Month, and contributions of African American Coast Guard members, honoring their service and sacrifice to their country. She also developed promotional materials encouraged participation in a domestic violence awareness event.



"When I joined the Coast Guard, I never once thought that this would be an opportunity for me," said Helton. "I am beyond honored and humbled to have been recommended for this program, let alone selected. To everyone I’ve been able to work with in the past and especially everyone at MSD Sitka, thank you for your support and mentorship...I know this wouldn’t have happened without you. I appreciate you all and look forward to what comes next."

