Reservists Bring Expanded Capabilities to Keen Edge 22

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. - Navy Reserve (NR) Sailors are playing an integral role at U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/ U.S. 10th Fleet (FCC/C10F) during Keen Edge 22, a bilateral command post exercise involving U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) and the Japan Joint Staff, Jan. 26 through Feb. 3.



Approximately 30 reserve force personnel from 10 states, assigned to C10F, are providing executive level support during Keen Edge 22 at FCC/C10F’s and INDOPACOM’s headquarters.



Participation in the training, increases warfighter readiness and enhances active duty forces’ ability to deliver advanced cyber, cryptologic and electronic warfare capabilities to the Navy. Forging a shared understanding of processes during an exercise scenario, also paves the way for seamless integration when tackling real-world issues.



“During this exercise, we have a lot of operational expertise that has come together on this watch floor, the Maritime Space Cyber Fires and Effects Coordination Cell,” said Lt. Maxwell Brown, NR C10F Navy Information Operations Command Hawaii. “Essentially, we are coordinating capabilities to ensure successful integration with operational maneuvers.”



Throughout FCC/C10F headquarters, reservists are involved in many areas, contributing a unique blend of civilian and military backgrounds. In the case of the cyber and IT fields, many Reservists have related, full-time jobs in the private sector, which strengthens public/private partnerships that bolster innovation in the cyber domain.



“Reservists are a vital force multiplier,” said Rear Adm. Stephen Donald, vice commander, FCC/C10F. “Their ability to surge - along with their diverse expertise and experiences - expand our capabilities during steady state operations and crisis situations. That is a key capability, given the dynamic and global responsibilities of FCC/C10F.”



Reservists have become an increasingly valuable asset to the Navy’s growing cyber mission, supplying scalable augmentation for the active duty force. In the case of Keen Edge, reservists supplemented 24-hour operations.



“In the battle watch, we are the 10th Fleet central operations hub for the maritime operations watch,” said Lt. Cmdr. Michelangelo Vaccaro, a battle watch captain assigned to NR 10th Fleet Headquarters. “We are liaising with multiple other staffs around the clock to provide direction from higher headquarters to our subordinate commands and we are relaying information back to the higher headquarters on completion of tasks and execution of missions.”



C10F has 29 reserve commands, accounting for more than 1,300 reservists who are trained and ready to support cyberspace missions.



FCC is responsible for Navy information network operations, offensive and defensive cyberspace operations, space operations and signals intelligence. C10F is the operational arm of Fleet Cyber Command and executes its mission through a task force structure similar to other warfare commanders. In this role, C10F provides support of Navy and joint missions in cyber/networks, cryptologic/signals intelligence and space.



