Tenn National Guard's 1/181 Field Artillery Regiment Returns from Deployment

1st Battalion, 181st Field Artillery Regiment arrived

at the Volunteer Training Site in Smyrna, Tenn. The

unit is returning from a 10-month deployment to the

Middle East. The unit is based in Chattanooga.

