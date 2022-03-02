Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tenn National Guard's 1/181 Field Artillery Regiment Returns from Deployment

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Story by Capt. Kealy Moriarty 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    1st Battalion, 181st Field Artillery Regiment arrived
    at the Volunteer Training Site in Smyrna, Tenn. The
    unit is returning from a 10-month deployment to the
    Middle East. The unit is based in Chattanooga.

