Tenn National Guard's 1/181 Field Artillery Regiment Returns from Deployment

1st Battalion, 181st Field Artillery Regiment arrived
at the Volunteer Training Site in Smyrna, Tenn. The
unit is returning from a 10-month deployment to the
Middle East. The unit is based in Chattanooga.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 16:00
|Story ID:
|413946
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Hometown:
|CHATTANOOGA, TN, US
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|2
