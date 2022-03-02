Fort McCoy antiterrorism professional recognized for OPSEC efforts

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Installation Antiterrorism Officer Thomas Desjardins (center) with the Fort McCoy...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Installation Antiterrorism Officer Thomas Desjardins (center) with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security is recognized by the Fort McCoy Garrison command team Jan. 6, 2022, for his efforts in earning awards in the Army Operations Security (OPSEC) awards program. Desjardins was not only recognized by the command team during the presentation, but also by Lt. Gen. Charles A. Flynn, U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff for G-3/5/7. Desjardins won third place at the Army level for the Army OPSEC Individual Achievement Award and third place for the Army Multimedia OPSEC Award. Desjardins received a letter from Flynn as presented by Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss as well as a three-star coin for excellence. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Installation Antiterrorism Officer Thomas Desjardins with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security was recognized by the Fort McCoy Garrison command team Jan. 6 for his efforts in earning awards in the Army Operations Security (OPSEC) awards program.



Desjardins was not only recognized by the command team during the presentation, but also by Lt. Gen. Charles A. Flynn, U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff for G-3/5/7. Desjardins won third place at the 2020 Army level for the Army OPSEC Individual Achievement Award and third place for the Army Multimedia OPSEC Award.



Desjardins received a letter from Flynn as presented by Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss as well as a three-star coin for excellence.



In the letter, Flynn held high praise for Desjardins.



"As the OPSEC program manager for U.S. Army Garrison Fort McCoy, you demonstrated outstanding leadership and knowledge in the application of OPSEC in our Army," the letter states. "Your innovative and creative OPSEC techniques led to an improved OPSEC posture across your organization."



The letter also recognizes Desjardins' decades of experience supporting Department of Defense and Army programs.



"Your expertise in the area of operations security (and) tireless dedication and outstanding contributions to the Department of Defense and to our Army were instrumental in identifying vulnerabilities and weaknesses," Flynn states in the letter. "Your efforts helped apply measures to preserve essential secrecy in every phase of our OPSEC program."



Desjardins has been recognized for OPSEC efforts many times over in past years as well, Poss said during the presentation. Poss also noted how Desjardins is an "extremely valuable" member of the Fort McCoy team.



