Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. and Canadian Coast Guards work together to ease ice jam in St. Clair River

    MI, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Story by Chief Petty Officer John Masson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    February 3, 2022
    U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit
    Contact: Lt. j.g. Jeremiah Schiessel
    313-910-1234

    DETROIT ⎯ The United States Coast Guard has received numerous calls about rising water levels in the St. Clair River. The Coast Guard urges those who may be affected to contact their local emergency managers, who will work closely with the Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Coast Guard in the most efficient and safest manner possible.

    Although water levels remain below flood stage, the Coast Guard acknowledges there is an ice plug in the river. To address the blockage, the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Griffon will escort two vessels through the river system under a joint operations agreement, with additional transits scheduled for the coming days.

    The U.S. Coast Guard, the St. Clair County Emergency Operations Center, the Canadian Coast Guard and the Army Corps of Engineers continue to monitor water levels and are fully prepared to respond to all community needs.

    -USCG-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 10:28
    Story ID: 413917
    Location: MI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Canadian Coast Guards work together to ease ice jam in St. Clair River, by CPO John Masson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    international
    canadian coast guard
    st. clair river
    icebreaking

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT