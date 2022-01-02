Sailor Receives Honorary Title and Award From Nigerian Monarch

Story by Creative Writer Jordan Smith, Navy Recruiting Command Public Affairs Office



MILLINGTON, Tenn. — In the race of life, Lt. Victor Agunbiade won’t reflect on the awards or the accolades, but instead on the amount of batons he is able to pass. He knows that races are won and lost in those moments, and he makes those successful hand offs his every day mission.



But that doesn’t mean the awards and accolades won’t keep coming. Agunbiade recently traveled back Nigeria to receive an honorary title and the Chieftaincy award for his outstanding naval service by the Onimesi of Imesi-Ekiti (the monarch of that kingdom in Ekiti State) at the Onimesi’s palace on December 17.



Agunbiade’s recognition was based on his meritorious service and accomplishments in the Navy while serving as disbursing officer, comptroller department, Camp Lemmonier Djibouti from October 2019 to July 2020. In that role, Agunbiade managed the Navy’s largest cash disbursing office and also maintained 100% accountability of $23 million across six inspections and independent audits with zero discrepancies. On 26 June 2020, the Secretary of the Navy awarded Agunbiade the Navy and Marine Commendation medal for his service during that time.



The award ceremony itself served many functions, such as increasing visibility for Nigeria’s local sectors and showcasing Nigerian culture, but the most important aspect of the ceremony for Agunbiade was the youth of Nigeria and how it could positively impact them.



“Any nation that neglects the youth is destroying the future of their nation,” Agunbiade said. “America is great because of the because of the contribution of the youth. The youth is what I chose to live for.”



As someone who was born in Nigeria and later migrated to the U.S. and became an American citizen, Agunbiade knows what the future can look like for Nigeria’s youth. He knows what opportunities are out there for them. That unique perspective aided Agunbiade when it came to recruiting for the Navy as well.



“I don’t understand the science of recruiting, but I know how to tell my story,” Agunbiade said. “By telling my story, I was able to be the best recruiter in the nation.”



In 2020, Agunbiade and his wife launched the Alfred A. Agunbiade Memorial Foundation in honor of Agunbiade’s late father who had worked as a school teacher. The foundation’s focus is youth empowerment – as is the case with Agunbiade’s recognition by the Onimesi and whenever he tells young people what opportunities the Navy can provide.



“Youth empowerment has been my heartbeat because that was my father’s heartbeat,” Agunbiade said. “I just want to honor the memory of a good man that nobody knew.”



Agunbiade and his wife give scholarships to Nigeria’s youth and assist through the foundation via donations and community improvement projects. When Agunbiade mentioned the good that he does for the youth, he also talked about the good that others have done for him. The U.S. and the Navy gave Agunbiade opportunities. His father gave him a passion.



For Agunbiade, this recognition of his naval service was for the youth more than anything. It showcased a good example of accountability and integrity, and those are the types of things Agunbiade hopes to pass onto the youth to motivate them to do great things as well.



Agunbiade likened life to a race where you pass the baton to the next person on your team for them to continue the race. In a race, if you drop the baton, your team is disqualified. Agunbiade is doing his best not to drop the baton, and to pass it on, just as those before him did.



With his new title of Jagunmolu (meaning “someone who has fought and overcome”) of Imesi-Ekiti, Agunbiade hopes to have another effective way of empowering the youth... another baton to pass.

Visit the Alfred A. Agunbiade Memorial Foundation website for more information: https://www.alfredagunbiade.org/



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 NTAGs and 64 Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOCs) that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



For more news from Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, go to http://www.cnrc.navy.mil. Follow Navy Recruiting on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/MyNAVYHR), Twitter (@USNRecruiter) and Instagram (@USNRecruiter).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2022 Date Posted: 02.02.2022 16:30 Story ID: 413883 Location: NG Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Receives Honorary Title and Award From Nigerian Monarch, by Jordan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.